Vanderbilt Men's Hoops Adds to 2025 Recruiting Class
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt coaching staff received good news this week on the recruiting trail as the Commodores welcomed their third commitment of the 2025 class, forward Chandler Bing from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia
The 6-foot-6, 190 lb. Peach state native took to social media to make his announcement official.
Bing is an under the radar prospect and is not yet ranked by any major recruiting outlets, but holds offers from Georgia State, Texas State and Troy. He previously committed to Texas State in September of 2024, but announced that he would be reopening his recruitment in December.
He took a visit to Nashville in February for the Commodores' home victory over Ole Miss.
Despite his under the radar status, Bing is a skilled wing player with a lengthy frame that can not only lock down players at the perimeter, but can score at will. He was named to the Georgia 4A All-State team this past season after averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Bing not only helped guide the Pace Academy Knights to a 27-5 regular season record, but also helped his team secure a top 10 ranking in the entire state of Georgia.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds just two other commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, but has welcomed a massive crop of new faces by way of the transfer portal. If Byington's first season was any indication of how his tenure will go, the Commodores look to be in a good spot moving forward.
2025 Basketball Commits
- C Jayden Leverett, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - El Paso, Texas (Signed 11/14/2024)
- SF Jaylon Dean-Vines, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/14/2024)
- SF Chandler Bing, 6-foot-6, 190 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 04/30/2025)