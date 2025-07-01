Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star 2026 OL Tripp Skewes
After an incredible month of June for the Vanderbilt coaching staff in which the Commodores added seven commits to the 2026 recruiting class, Clark Lea and company opened July by continuing that trend and landing yet another commitment for the class.
3-Star offensive lineman Tripp Skewes from Kent Denver School in Englewood, Colorado took to social media on Tuesday to officially announce his commitment to Vanderbilt, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Colorado, Texas Texas, North Carolina and more.
The 6-foot-7, 300 lb. prospect was in Nashville for an official visit on June 13. He is the first offensive line commitment for the Commodores in the 2026 class, and brings the class total to 15 commits.
Skewes is ranked as the No. 93 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 12 player in Colorado, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He originally spent time on the defensive side of the ball, but made the switch to offense ahead of his junior season.
As a sophomore, before making the switch to a nearly full-time offensive tackle, Skewes compiled an impressive 117 tackles with 32.0 TFL's and 22.0 sacks. While he still plays some defense, his time on that side of the ball has dropped significantly, as he only recorded 16 tackles in 2024.
With the addition of Skewes, Vanderbilt's recruiting hot streak continues and gives the class a much needed commitment along the offensive line. While there is still work to be done before finalizing the 2026 group, the Commodores look to be in a great spot.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)