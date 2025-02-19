Vanderbilt Lines up Official Visit with 2026 3-Star Safety
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores have been mostly successful on the recruiting trail this offseason, scheduling visits and extending offers to top prospects from around the nation.
As of now, Vanderbilt has lined up several summer time visits with many 2026 recruits, and this week, another name joined the list.
3-Star safety prospect Kajarius Hayes from Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida took to social media to announce that he will be in Nashville for an official visit from May 29th to June 1st.
247Sports ranks Hayes as the No. 57 safety in the nation and the No. 83 player in the state of Florida. He stands at 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., giving him a solid build for the position, if not slightly undersized. In 2024 as a junior for the Booker Tornadoes, he compiled an impressive 124 total tackles, 20.0 TFL's, four pass deflections and an interception.
He helped lead his team to a 10-4 record, securing a berth in the state semi final game where the Tornadoes ultimately fell 28-23 to the Vikings of Raines High School in Jacksonville.
As it stands now, Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class holds just two commitments and ranks as a top-50 class in the country. If Lea and his staff can continue building on the recruiting trail and add a few more top-tier commits, the Commodores could find themselves rising up recruiting boards.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.