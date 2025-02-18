Vanderbilt Locks in Visit with 2026 3-Star Cornerback
Vanderbilt is expected to welcome several 2026 recruits this summer for official campus visits, and this week the Commodores added another talent to the list.
Danny Odem, a 3-Star cornerback prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, made an announcement on social media that he will be in Nashville from June 13th through the 15th for his first official visit with Clark Lea and his staff.
Hailing from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, Odem is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 40 cornerback in the nation and the No. 81 player in the Sunshine state overall. A multi-talented athlete, he lines up on both offense and defense as a wideout and cornerback.
In three years of varsity football, the talented prospect has just under 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on offense and 80 total tackles, eight pass deflections and five interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. He helped lead his team to an 8-2 record in 2024, but FHSAA sanctions eventually vacated the team's wins from the season and placed a two-year probationary period on the school in which it cannot compete in the state playoffs.
As of now, Vandebilt holds just two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but is in the mix for many more.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.