Vanderbilt to Host 3-Star Safety for Official Visit

The Commodores are expected to host safety prospect Bradley Brown on one of his four official visits this summer.

Mason Woods

Sep 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet before the game against the Elon Phoenix at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet before the game against the Elon Phoenix at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Clark Lea and the the Vanderbilt Commodores continue to remain active on the recruiting trail as the offseason progresses, welcoming visitors to campus and lining up others for future trips to Nashville.

Just last week, Vanderbilt added another piece to its 2025 recruiting class, and now has locked in a visit with an impressive 2026 prospect for the upcoming summer.

Bradley Brown, a 3-Star safety from Plano, Texas, will be in Nashville from June 13th through the 15th, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. He will also make stops this summer at TCU, Kansas State and Michigan State as well.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., Brown is a versatile defender with elite speed that he uses to roam the field and take away throwing lanes for quarterbacks. As a junior in 2024 he finished with 69 total tackles, a sack and three pass deflections.

He is also a star for Plano's track and field team where, in 2024, he ran a 10.87 second 100 meter dash as well as a 22.41 second 200 meter dash.

247Sports places Brown as the No. 81 safety in the nation and the No. 131 player in the Longhorn state. He holds offer from over a dozen division one programs, including several from power four conferences.

As of now, Vanderbilt holds three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are defensive backs. If the Commodores can add a player like Brown, he would not only provide excellent talent, but specifically talent at a position of need within the class.

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

