Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Lands Commitment From 2026 EDGE Joey Quinn

Quinn is now the third commitment of the 2026 recruiting class for the Commodores.

Mason Woods

Sep 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of the helmet worn by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Nicholas Rinaldi (59) before the game against the Elon Phoenix at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of the helmet worn by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Nicholas Rinaldi (59) before the game against the Elon Phoenix at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been busy on the recruiting trail lately, welcoming several prospects for campus visits and lining even more for the future as well. This week, the hard work began to pay off as the Commodores added another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class.

Edge rusher Joey Quinn from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois took to social media on Tuesday to officially announce his decision, choosing Vanderbilt over the likes of Missouri, Kansas State, Cincinnati and more.

His post read, "After careful consideration, I am blessed to announce my commitment to Vanderbilt University. Thank you to my family, coaches and Mount Carmel teammates who all had a part in making this happen. I am truly grateful."

A 6-foot-6, 250 lb. prospect, Quinn has a massive frame which he uses to his advantage as an edge rusher. His long arms allow him to easily throw blockers around, and from there, his excellent speed allows him to chase quarterbacks and ball carriers down.

In 2024, he helped lead Mount Carmel to a record breaking 11-3 season that saw the Caravan take home their 16th state title over the Batavia Bulldogs.

With the addition of Quinn, Vanderbilt now holds three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but could be in position to land even more this summer.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)

See Also...

"It Means A Lot to Me," 2026 CB Collin Flanigan Reacts to Recent Vanderbilt Offer

Vanderbilt Hosts 4-Star Running Back Kaydin Jones for Campus Visit

2026 Offensive Tackle Quinn Buckey Talks Upcoming Vanderbilt Visit, Relationship with Coaching Staff

Published |Modified
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting