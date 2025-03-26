Vanderbilt Lands Commitment From 2026 EDGE Joey Quinn
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been busy on the recruiting trail lately, welcoming several prospects for campus visits and lining even more for the future as well. This week, the hard work began to pay off as the Commodores added another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class.
Edge rusher Joey Quinn from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois took to social media on Tuesday to officially announce his decision, choosing Vanderbilt over the likes of Missouri, Kansas State, Cincinnati and more.
His post read, "After careful consideration, I am blessed to announce my commitment to Vanderbilt University. Thank you to my family, coaches and Mount Carmel teammates who all had a part in making this happen. I am truly grateful."
A 6-foot-6, 250 lb. prospect, Quinn has a massive frame which he uses to his advantage as an edge rusher. His long arms allow him to easily throw blockers around, and from there, his excellent speed allows him to chase quarterbacks and ball carriers down.
In 2024, he helped lead Mount Carmel to a record breaking 11-3 season that saw the Caravan take home their 16th state title over the Batavia Bulldogs.
With the addition of Quinn, Vanderbilt now holds three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but could be in position to land even more this summer.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)