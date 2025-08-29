Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch All SEC Football Games During 2025 Week 1

SEC Daily: Marquee matchups dominate the Southeastern Conference schedule on the first full week of the college football season.

Ohio State mascot, Brutus, and University of Texas mascot, Hook 'Em, interact during a filming of the Joel Klatt Show on Ohio State's campus on Aug. 28, 2025. The Buckeyes' kick off the 2025 season against the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30.
The opening weekend of college football is so good this year in terms of matchups that there's a rematch of a recent national championship game and it's not the marquee game of Labor Day Weekend. Missouri vs. Central Arkansas played Thursday night, a 61-6 victory for the Tigers, turned out to be an appetizer, and the schedule only gets batter from there.

Here's your TV rundown. Records are from last season and the listed kickoffs are for where the game is played, so note the time zone.

Auburn (5-7, 2-6 SEC) at Baylor (8-5)     

7 p.m. CT , Friday; FOX                                                                           
Waco, Texas • McLane Stadium (45,140)                              
Series: BU leads, 2-1-1
Last: BU, 15-14 (1976 at Auburn)
SiriusXM: 132/190

Syracuse (10-3) at No. 24 Tennessee (10-3, 6-2 SEC)       

Noon ET • ABC                                                                             
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)    
Series: UT leads, 3-0 
Last: UT, 33-9 (2001 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 81   

No. 1 Texas (13-3, 7-1 SEC) at No. 3 Ohio State (14-2)  

11 a.m. CT • FOX        
Columbus, Ohio  • Ohio Stadium (102,870)
Series: Tied, 2-2
Last: OSU, 28-14 (2025 at CFP Cotton Bowl Semifinal)
SiriusXM: 82

Mississippi State (2-10, 0-8 SEC) at Southern Miss (1-11)   

11 a.m. CT • ESPN    
Hattiesburg, Miss. • M.M. Roberts Stadium (36,000)
Series: MSU leads, 18-12-1
Last: MSU, 41-20 (2023 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 119/191

Toledo (8-5) at Kentucky (4-8, 1-7 SEC)  

12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network     
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)       
Series: UK leads, 1-0
Last: Kentucky 38-24 (2019 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 106/190

No. 8 Alabama (9-4, 5-3 SEC) at Florida State (2-10)   

 2:30 p.m. CT • ABC 
Tallahassee, Fla. • Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560)  
Series: UA leads, 3-1-1
Last: UA, 24-7 (2017 at Atlanta)
SiriusXM: 81

Marshall (10-3) at No. 5 Georgia (11-3, 6-2 SEC)    

3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: UGA leads, 1-0
Last: UGA 13-3 (2004, at Athens, Ga.)
SiriusXM: 119/191

Alabama A&M (6-6) at Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 SEC)  

3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000) 
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190

Illinois State (10-4) at No. 18 Oklahoma (6-7, 2-6 SEC)  

5 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)  
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 146/192

UTSA (7-6) at No. 19 Texas A&M (8-5, 5-3 SEC)  

6 p.m. CT • ESPN
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)     
Series: TAMU leads, 2-0
Last: Texas A&M 45-14 (2019 at College Station, Texas)
SiriusXM: 81

Charleston Southern (1-11) at Vanderbilt (7-6, 3-5 SEC)   

6 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)  
Series: VU leads, 1-0
Last: Vanderbilt 21-20 (2014 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 83

Long Island (4-8) at No. 15 Florida (8-5, 4-4 SEC)     

7 p.m. ET • SEC+/ESPN+
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)  
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 119/191

No. 9 LSU (9-4, 5-3 SEC) at No. 4 Clemson (10-4)   

6:30 p.m. CT • ABC        
Clemson, S.C. • Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium (81,500)    
Series: LSU leads, 3-1
Last: LSU, 42-25 (2020 at CFP Champ Game)
SiriusXM: 82

Georgia State (3-9) at No. 21 Ole Miss (10-3, 5-3 SEC)   

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190

No. 13 South Carolina (9-4, 5-3 SEC) vs. Virginia Tech (6-7)     

3 p.m. ET , Sunday • ESPN   
Atlanta, Ga. • Mercedes-Benz Stadium (72,500)   
Series: SC leads, 11-7-2
Last: UT, 28-21 (1991 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 81

Entire College Football Schedule, Labor Day Weekend

Friday's Games (All times ET)
Tarleton State at Army | 5 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Michigan at Michigan State | 6 p.m. | FS1
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
App State vs. Charlotte (in Charlotte, NC) | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Bethune-Cookman at FIU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wagner at Kansas | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FOX
Georgia Tech at Colorado | 7 p.m. | ESPN
UNLV at Sam Houston | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Central Michigan at San José State | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Saturday's Games
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | 11 a.m. | FOX
Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta) | 11 a.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Southern Miss | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Florida Atlantic at Maryland | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Ball State at Purdue | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Northwestern at Tulane | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
Duquesne at Pittsburgh | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
VMI at Navy | 11 a.m. | CBSSN
Merrimack at Kent State | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Kentucky | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
Fordham at Boston College | 1 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Robert Morris at West Virginia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at UConn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. | FS1
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
Nevada at No. 2 Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
Marshall at No. 5 Georgia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
Bucknell at Air Force | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Temple at UMass | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at No. 7 Oregon | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Maine at Liberty | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Arkansas | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Chattanooga at Memphis | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UAlbany at Iowa | 5 p.m. | FS1
Coastal Carolina at Virginia | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at James Madison | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
LIU at No. 15 Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at Western Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SEMO at Arkansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at South Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan | 6:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at USC | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Utah State | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Portland State at BYU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Bryant at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Fresno State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Washington State | 9 p.m. | The CW
California at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hawai‘i at Arizona | 9:30 p.m. | TNT/HBO Max
Utah at UCLA | 10 p.m. | FOX
Colorado State at Washington | 10 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (in Atlanta) | 2 p.m. | ESPN
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (FL) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday's Game
TCU at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPNU

See Also: Predicting the Marquee Games of the Week 1

