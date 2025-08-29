How to Watch All SEC Football Games During 2025 Week 1
Gotta date with a remote control this weekend? We get you, and we're here to help.
The opening weekend of college football is so good this year in terms of matchups that there's a rematch of a recent national championship game and it's not the marquee game of Labor Day Weekend. Missouri vs. Central Arkansas played Thursday night, a 61-6 victory for the Tigers, turned out to be an appetizer, and the schedule only gets batter from there.
We hope you remembered to purchase extra batteries.
Here's your TV rundown. Records are from last season and the listed kickoffs are for where the game is played, so note the time zone.
Auburn (5-7, 2-6 SEC) at Baylor (8-5)
7 p.m. CT , Friday; FOX
Waco, Texas • McLane Stadium (45,140)
Series: BU leads, 2-1-1
Last: BU, 15-14 (1976 at Auburn)
SiriusXM: 132/190
Syracuse (10-3) at No. 24 Tennessee (10-3, 6-2 SEC)
Noon ET • ABC
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
Series: UT leads, 3-0
Last: UT, 33-9 (2001 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 81
No. 1 Texas (13-3, 7-1 SEC) at No. 3 Ohio State (14-2)
11 a.m. CT • FOX
Columbus, Ohio • Ohio Stadium (102,870)
Series: Tied, 2-2
Last: OSU, 28-14 (2025 at CFP Cotton Bowl Semifinal)
SiriusXM: 82
Mississippi State (2-10, 0-8 SEC) at Southern Miss (1-11)
11 a.m. CT • ESPN
Hattiesburg, Miss. • M.M. Roberts Stadium (36,000)
Series: MSU leads, 18-12-1
Last: MSU, 41-20 (2023 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 119/191
Toledo (8-5) at Kentucky (4-8, 1-7 SEC)
12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)
Series: UK leads, 1-0
Last: Kentucky 38-24 (2019 at Lexington)
SiriusXM: 106/190
No. 8 Alabama (9-4, 5-3 SEC) at Florida State (2-10)
2:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Tallahassee, Fla. • Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Series: UA leads, 3-1-1
Last: UA, 24-7 (2017 at Atlanta)
SiriusXM: 81
Marshall (10-3) at No. 5 Georgia (11-3, 6-2 SEC)
3:30 p.m. ET • ESPN
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: UGA leads, 1-0
Last: UGA 13-3 (2004, at Athens, Ga.)
SiriusXM: 119/191
Alabama A&M (6-6) at Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 SEC)
3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190
Illinois State (10-4) at No. 18 Oklahoma (6-7, 2-6 SEC)
5 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 146/192
UTSA (7-6) at No. 19 Texas A&M (8-5, 5-3 SEC)
6 p.m. CT • ESPN
Bryan - College Station, Texas • Kyle Field (102,733)
Series: TAMU leads, 2-0
Last: Texas A&M 45-14 (2019 at College Station, Texas)
SiriusXM: 81
Charleston Southern (1-11) at Vanderbilt (7-6, 3-5 SEC)
6 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)
Series: VU leads, 1-0
Last: Vanderbilt 21-20 (2014 at Nashville)
SiriusXM: 83
Long Island (4-8) at No. 15 Florida (8-5, 4-4 SEC)
7 p.m. ET • SEC+/ESPN+
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 119/191
No. 9 LSU (9-4, 5-3 SEC) at No. 4 Clemson (10-4)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Clemson, S.C. • Frank Howard Field at Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Series: LSU leads, 3-1
Last: LSU, 42-25 (2020 at CFP Champ Game)
SiriusXM: 82
Georgia State (3-9) at No. 21 Ole Miss (10-3, 5-3 SEC)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Series: First Meeting
SiriusXM: 106/190
No. 13 South Carolina (9-4, 5-3 SEC) vs. Virginia Tech (6-7)
3 p.m. ET , Sunday • ESPN
Atlanta, Ga. • Mercedes-Benz Stadium (72,500)
Series: SC leads, 11-7-2
Last: UT, 28-21 (1991 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 81
Entire College Football Schedule, Labor Day Weekend
Friday's Games (All times ET)
Tarleton State at Army | 5 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Michigan at Michigan State | 6 p.m. | FS1
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
App State vs. Charlotte (in Charlotte, NC) | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Bethune-Cookman at FIU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at No. 12 Illinois | 6:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wagner at Kansas | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FOX
Georgia Tech at Colorado | 7 p.m. | ESPN
UNLV at Sam Houston | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Central Michigan at San José State | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday's Games
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State | 11 a.m. | FOX
Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta) | 11 a.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Southern Miss | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Florida Atlantic at Maryland | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Ball State at Purdue | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
Northwestern at Tulane | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
Duquesne at Pittsburgh | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
VMI at Navy | 11 a.m. | CBSSN
Merrimack at Kent State | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Kentucky | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
Fordham at Boston College | 1 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Robert Morris at West Virginia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at UConn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. | FS1
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
Nevada at No. 2 Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
Marshall at No. 5 Georgia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
Bucknell at Air Force | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Temple at UMass | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at No. 7 Oregon | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Maine at Liberty | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Arkansas | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Chattanooga at Memphis | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UAlbany at Iowa | 5 p.m. | FS1
Coastal Carolina at Virginia | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at James Madison | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
LIU at No. 15 Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at Western Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
SEMO at Arkansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at South Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan | 6:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at USC | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Utah State | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Portland State at BYU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Bryant at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Fresno State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Washington State | 9 p.m. | The CW
California at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hawai‘i at Arizona | 9:30 p.m. | TNT/HBO Max
Utah at UCLA | 10 p.m. | FOX
Colorado State at Washington | 10 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (in Atlanta) | 2 p.m. | ESPN
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (FL) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
Monday's Game
TCU at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPNU