Inside the SEC: The Ultimate SEC to 2025 NBA Draft Guide
For quite some time, the SEC has been known as THE football conference and the national champions over the past couple of decades are reflective of that. Under that same criteria, basketball has belonged to the ACC, Big 12 and Big East.
The SEC logged a 14-2 record in this past season's SEC/ACC Challenge. FOURTEEN WINS and TWO LOSSES against perhaps the best college basketball conference of this generation one year after going 7-7 in the 2023 event.
The SEC absolutely obliterated its non-conference opponents before the SEC/ACC Challenge as well, but it was at this moment that the college basketball world realized that the Southeastern Conference was in charge.
The SEC finished its non-conference slate with an overall record of 185-23, including an all-time best 21-8 record against AP Top 25 teams. And after a wild couple of months of SEC play, the conference sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament with Florida eventually winning it all.
After a historic season, the Southeastern Conference has dozens of players hoping to hear their name called over the next two nights of the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Last month, the NBA Combine hosted 75 players across college basketball to perform drills and scrimmage in front of league scouts and coaches. Additionally, the NBA G League Elite Camp hosted 45 prospects around the same time.
50 early entry candidates withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft by the May 28 deadline––including numerous standouts from the SEC––to either return to their respective schools or transfer elsewhere.
Now that the deadline has passed, there are 14 SEC NBA Draft hopefuls who participated at the NBA Combine with 12 others from the NBA G League Elite Camp having a slim chance of hearing their names called over the next two nights.
There are only 59 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and it’s very unlikely that every player listed above will be selected over the next two nights. Here’s a look at when each of them is expected to go according to numerous analysts.
Note: LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt did not have any players invited to either the NBA Combine or G League Camp.
Alabama
Grant Nelson, 6-11 forward (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Accolades: NABC Southeast District Second Team, fifth-most SEC rebounds in 2024-25
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Mark Sears, 6-1 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists
- Accolades: Consensus First Team All-American, 19th all-time in Division I points
- Draft Projection: late second round to undrafted
Chris Youngblood, 6-4 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists
- Accolades: 2024 AAC Co-Player of the Year at South Florida before transferring
- Draft Projection: undrafted
Arkansas
Adou Thiero, 6-8 forward (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Accolades: second-highest field goal percentage and ninth-most free-throw attempts in SEC
- Draft Projection: early second round
Johnell Davis, 6-4 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Accolades: 2024 AAC Co-Player of the Year at Florida Atlantic before transferring
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Auburn
Johni Broome, 6-10 forward (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Accolades: Consensus First Team All-American, runner-up for National Player of the Year
- Draft Projection: mid-second round
Dylan Cardwell, 6-11 center (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Accolades: fifth all-time in career blocked shots and seventh in career games played
- Draft Projection: undrafted
Miles Kelly, 6-4 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists
- Accolades: 2024 All-ACC Honorable Mention at Georgia Tech before transferring
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr., 6-2 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists
- Accolades: Consensus First Team All-American, Final Four Most Outstanding Player
- Draft Projection: mid-to-late first round
Alijah Martin, 6-2 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists
- Accolades: 2025 NABC All-District Second Team, 2025 Jerry West Award Top 10
- Draft Projection: late second round
Will Richard, 6-5 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Accolades: 2025 All-SEC Tournament team, scored 18 points in National Championship
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Georgia
Asa Newell, 6-11 forward (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists
- Accolades: 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team, picked as the SEC Freshman of the Week four times
- Draft Projection: mid-first round
Kentucky
Koby Brea, 6-7 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists
- Accolades: 2022 and 2024 Atlantic 10 Sixth-Man of the Year at Dayton before transferring
- Draft Projection: mid-to-late second round
Amari Williams, 6-10 center (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists
- Accolades: 3-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year at Drexel before transferring
- Draft Projection: late second round
Missouri
Tamar Bates, 6-5 guard (called up to NBA Combine after stellar G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists
- Accolades: NABC All-Central District Second Team, 1-time National Player of the Week
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Caleb Grill, 6-3 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists
- Accolades: 2025 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, NABC All-Central District Second Team
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears, 6-4 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists
- Accolades: 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team, seventh among D-I freshmen in points per game
- Draft Projection: top 10
Jalon Moore, 6-6 forward (NBA Combine but tore Achilles in a pre-draft workout)
- 2024-25 Stats: 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists
- Accolades: 2024 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, 2025 top-10 candidate for Julius Erving Award
- Draft Projection: undrafted
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla, 6-1 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists
- Accolades: All-SEC Third Team, top-7 in program history in career assists and 3-point%
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles, 6-7 forward (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
- Accolades: 2025 All-SEC Second Team, 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team
- Draft Projection: top 15
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier, 6-4 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists
- Accolades: 2025 All-SEC Second Team, SEC Newcomer of the Year
- Draft Projection: early second round
Jahmai Mashack, 6-4 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists
- Accolades: 2025 Naismith Defensive Player Finalist, SEC All-Defensive Team
- Draft Projection: undrafted
Igor Miličić Jr., 6-10 forward (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists
- Accolades: tied for ninth in the SEC in total rebounds, sixth in defensive rebounds
- Draft Projection: very late second round to undrafted
Texas
Tre Johnson, 6-6 guard (NBA Combine)
- 2024-25 Stats: 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists
- Accolades: 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC Second Team, led SEC in points per game
- Draft Projection: top 10
Arthur Kaluma, 6-7 forward (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Accolades: fifth-most rebounds in the SEC in 2024-25
- Draft Projection: undrafted
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV, 6-0 guard (G League Elite Camp)
- 2024-25 Stats: 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists
- Accolades: three-time All-SEC First Team, Aggie record for career points, free throws and more
- Draft Projection: undrafted