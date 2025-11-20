SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 13
The end of the regular season is drawing near. You know what that means: it is (mostly) nonconference, or “cupcake” week for the SEC. However, there are a few SEC conference games this weekend that include postseason implications whether it be for the College Football Playoff or for teams trying to secure a spot in a bowl game.
As the postseason picture begins to unfold more as the month of November goes on, it is time to predict the five biggest games of the SEC this weekend.
No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
This game is easily the biggest game in the SEC this weekend. Oklahoma is coming off a huge win at Alabama to not only keep its playoff hopes alive, but to jump solidly into the playoff bracket as it stands right now.
But Missouri is looking to play spoiler. The Tigers are coming off a game against Mississippi State where running back Ahmad Hardy ran wild, gaining 300 yards and three touchdowns in a blow out win. Going into Norman will be no easy task. Another thing to monitor for this game is the status of Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula. Pribula sustained an injury against Vanderbilt, but there is optimism he could make an appearance in this game.
Oklahoma’s defense is among the best in the SEC and is a totally different animal than what Missouri saw last week. Not to mention, Oklahoma has been great at home this season. The Sooners may be challenged by Missouri, but they will roll.
PREDICTION: Oklahoma 27, Missouri 20
Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
This game is a bit interesting considering how Kentucky has played of late. The Wildcats are suddenly playing for a bowl game after starting the season 2-5. It has been their defense that has turned things around and won three straight.
Kentucky will be motivated in this game, but maybe not as motivated as Vanderbilt, who is coming off a bye. The Commodores still have playoff hopes and are looking to keep the hopes alive another week. Of the four opponents Kentucky has faced during this streak, Vanderbilt is easily the toughest one.
Look for Vanderbilt’s defense to focus on stopping Kentucky’s running back duo and force the Wildcats to be on-dimensional. If the Commodores do so, they will win on senior day.
PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 31, Kentucky 20
No. 20 Tennessee at Florida, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This is a very tricky game for Tennessee. While it does not have playoff hopes, Tennessee is still hoping to finish the year strong. Florida, on the other hand, has lost three in a row. But “The Swamp” has been the place where Florida has had its best games of the season.
It has been a very long time since Tennessee won in Gainesville – 2003 to be exact. If there was ever a year where Tennessee was going to win at Florida, it would have to be this time around. The Gators might be playing with house money, but the Volunteers have the better team and better coach in this matchup, which is going to overwhelm Florida.
PREDICTION: Tennessee 34, Florida 24
Arkansas at No. 17 Texas, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Texas’ playoff hopes are most likely done after the loss to Georgia. The Longhorns still want to put themselves in the best position to get as close to the bracket as they can and to get as best of a bowl game that they can get.
Although Arkansas is 2-8, the Razorbacks have challenged ranked teams time and time again. They nearly beat Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. But that is the exact problem that Arkansas has. It just has not been able to make winning plays all season.
It could be close, but Texas will win this game because Arkansas has lost these games throughout this season.
PREDICTION: Texas 38, Arkansas 24
Mercer at Auburn, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+
For the fifth game prediction, let’s predict the most intriguing FCS-FBS matchup, which happens to be Mercer going to Auburn.
Mercer is among the best teams in the FCS, coming in at No. 7 in the latest FCS rankings. The Bears will probably be in the FCS playoffs, which makes for a little intrigue this weekend against Auburn.
Auburn needs to win this weekend and win the Iron Bowl for a bowl game. The Tigers are coming off a bye to prepare for Mercer, but also for Alabama. There is no reason to think Mercer will win this game. Auburn will roll because of the talent difference between the SEC and FCS teams.