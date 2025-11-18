Drinkwitz Reveals Injury Update on Beau Pribula Ahead of Oklahoma Matchup
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz still anticipates that true freshman Matt Zollers will be the Tigers' starting quarterback in Week 13 at Oklahoma, but there's also a chance that starter Beau Pribula will return for the first time since he suffered a dislocated ankle injury in Week 9, Drinkwitz revealed in a press conference Tuesday.
Pribula has been working through a rehab process that has cleared him to practice with "certain limitations," according to Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz said this was the explanation as to why Pribula was listed as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report in the three days leading up to Missouri's Week 11 game against Mississippi State. He was warming up individually ahead of the game before being ruled out on the final availability report.
A report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Sunday stated that there's "early optimism" Pribula would be able to start on the road against the Sooners.
But if Pribula is cleared to play, there won't be any question if true freshman Matt Zollers, who has started in the last two games, will play over Pribula. The Penn State transfer won't be 'Wally Pipped.'
"Beau is our starting quarterback," Drinkwitz said. "Matt Zollers has been awesome, and Matt is currently our starting quarterback. ... I think he (Zollers) understands the situation with Beau. I think they've got a great relationship. I know that that Matt is going to have an excellent week preparing. I know that Matt will be prepared to go on the road and play this game, and that's my anticipation going into it."
Pribula has missed each of the last two games since suffering a dislocated ankle injury in Week 9 at Vanderbilt.
Pribula was listed as doubtful on the SEC Availability Report on Wednesday-Friday ahead of Missouri's game against Mississippi State in Week 12. He was seen warming up individually before the game.
When Pribula was out, Zollers filled in. In his two starts, the former four-star prospect completed 15 of his 37 pass attempts for 189 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He nearly led Missouri to a comeback victory against Vanderbilt after Pribula exited in the third quarter.
Missouri will take on No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Tigers haven't won in Norman since 1966. Oklahoma has put together an undeniable resume for the College Football Playoff, especially after upsetting then-No. 4 Alabama in Week 12.