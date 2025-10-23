SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 9
Last week gave some incredible games with a trio of games on SEC on ABC. It started with Vanderbilt taking down a top 10 LSU team 31-24 and ended with Alabama reclaiming bragging rights over Tennessee in The Third Saturday in October rivalry. Of course, in between the two games was a shootout between Ole Miss and Georgia that went in favor of the Bulldogs.
This weekend, the primetime SEC matchups return. No. 8 Ole Miss is featured in another big game this week as the Rebels head to Normal to take on No. 13 Oklahoma. At night, No. 3 Texas A&M will go to Death Valley against No. 20 LSU. But an SEC game is once again the site of ESPN’s “College Gameday.” The crew travels to Nashville for the first time in 17 years as No. 10 Vanderbilt hosts No. 15 Missouri
Let’s predict the five biggest SEC games this week.
No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This is a great matchup for two teams who feel very similar offensively. Both teams like to get things going through the run game and go from there. Both defenses also have been rock solid throughout the season.
To me, this comes down to how Vanderbilt handles Missouri’s defense, especially the defensive line of Missouri. The Commodores cannot afford to let a guy like Zion Young in the backfield and apply pressure constantly. The good thing they have going for them is that this is an experienced offensive line that has seen plenty of talented defenses.
I think experience wins the day on what should be a special day in Nashville with “College Gameday” coming to town.
PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 27, Missouri 23
No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma, 11 a.m. CT on ABC
Another intriguing matchup here. Oklahoma’s offense looked much better against South Carolina last week after they got embarrassed against Texas. I definitely could see a shootout happening in this game with two offenses that know how to move the ball and score.
The story of the game to me comes down to which defense is able to force the other team into mistakes. There should be plenty of points scored, but Oklahoma’s defense to me has been playing well all season, while Ole Miss’ defense has not looked nearly as good.
PREDICTION: Oklahoma 34, Ole Miss 28
No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Two teams with two different storylines this season. Texas A&M is undefeated and has been in cruise control for the majority of the season while LSU is now 5-2 and clinging onto its final hopes of making the College Football Playoff. One more loss and the Tigers are surely out of the postseason discussion more than likely.
But Texas A&M is going into a very hostile environment against a very desperate team. The Aggies won in South Bend, could they win in Death Valley, too? Last week against Arkansas, Texas A&M’s defense looked like a major liability.
I do not expect Texas A&M to give up 42 to LSU given how LSU’s offense has performed, but I have concerns for Texas A&M against LSU’s defense on the road. It just feels like Texas A&M is going to falter at some point. I think it will happen this weekend.
PREDICTION: LSU 24, Texas A&M 21
Auburn at Arkansas, 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network
This game features two teams that have come so close, yet so far multiple times. Auburn is coming off four consecutive heartbreakers while Arkansas is coming off back-to-back tough losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M.
There have been growing concerns about Auburn’s offense, meanwhile Arkansas’ defense has not been at all. The Razorbacks have given up 32 or more points in every game since they lost to Ole Miss on Sep. 13. Something’s got to give here.
I think Auburn’s defense is really good and has been all season. The Tigers go into Fayetteville this weekend and finally break through into the win column in SEC play.
PREDICTION: Auburn 27, Arkansas 21
No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Which Texas team shows up this week? The one that dominated a highly-ranked Oklahoma team or the one that nearly lost to Kentucky? The Longhorns have felt like such a wildcard this season. You never know what you’re getting out of them offensively.
Meanwhile for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are coming off a harsh 23-21 loss to Florida where they just could not get out of their own way. There is certainly a potential upset here, but Texas knows it has to win this game if it wants any chance of making the playoffs. Not to mention, Texas still has three teams currently ranked in the AP top 10 on its schedule.