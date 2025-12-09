Bama Central

Alabama Lands Five Players on All-SEC Football Team

The Southeastern Conference coaches selected five different Crimson Tide players for all-conference honors.
Joe Gaither
Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts the ball against Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) and quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) intercepts the ball against Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) and quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide football program is preparing for post season play as they'll travel to Norman to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoffs.

The Southeastern Conference announced the results of the 2025 All-SEC coaches selections on Tuesday with the Crimson Tide earning five honorees. Georgia led the way with 11 selections, followed by Oklahoma with 10 and Texas with eight.

Alabama 2025 All-SEC Selections

  • Tackle - Kadyn Proctor - First Team
  • Safety - Bray Hubbard - First Team
  • Quarterback - Ty Simpson - Second Team
  • Linebacker - Deontae Lawson - Second Team
  • Center - Parker Brailsford - Third Team

2025 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team presented by Allstate

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Keagen Trost, Missouri
Trevor Goosby, Texas

C
Jake Slaughter, Florida

AP
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Colin Simmons, Texas
Zion Young, Missouri
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB
CJ Allen, Georgia
Xavier Atkins, Auburn
Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB
Mansoor Delane, LSU
Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Michael Taaffe, Texas
AJ Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

PK
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P
Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS
Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS
Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*
Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB
Jadan Baugh, Florida
DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Zachariah Branch, Georgia*
Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE
Trey’Dez Green, LSU*
Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
Cayden Green, Missouri

C
Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL
Damon Wilson II, Missouri
Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Arion Carter, Tennessee
Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB
KJ Bolden, Georgia
Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
Ty Bryant, Kentucky*
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*
Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK
Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P
Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS
Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS
Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB
Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB
Nate Frazier, Georgia
Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE
Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL
Austin Barber, Florida
Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
DJ Campbell, Texas*
Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C
Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP
Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL
Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
Keyron Crawford, Auburn
Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB
Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Taurean York, Texas A&M
Harold Perkins, LSU

DB
Ty Redmond, Tennessee
Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
Daylen Everette, Georgia
Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK
Damian Ramos, LSU

P
Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS
Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS
Trey Smack, Florida

LS
Rocco Underwood, Florida

Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

