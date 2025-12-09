Alabama Lands Five Players on All-SEC Football Team
The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide football program is preparing for post season play as they'll travel to Norman to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoffs.
The Southeastern Conference announced the results of the 2025 All-SEC coaches selections on Tuesday with the Crimson Tide earning five honorees. Georgia led the way with 11 selections, followed by Oklahoma with 10 and Texas with eight.
Alabama 2025 All-SEC Selections
- Tackle - Kadyn Proctor - First Team
- Safety - Bray Hubbard - First Team
- Quarterback - Ty Simpson - Second Team
- Linebacker - Deontae Lawson - Second Team
- Center - Parker Brailsford - Third Team
2025 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team presented by Allstate
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
RB
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
WR
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
TE
Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL
Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Keagen Trost, Missouri
Trevor Goosby, Texas
C
Jake Slaughter, Florida
AP
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Colin Simmons, Texas
Zion Young, Missouri
R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB
CJ Allen, Georgia
Xavier Atkins, Auburn
Josiah Trotter, Missouri
DB
Mansoor Delane, LSU
Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Michael Taaffe, Texas
AJ Haulcy, LSU
Special Teams
PK
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
P
Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
RS
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
KOS
Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS
Beau Gardner, Georgia
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*
Ty Simpson, Alabama*
RB
Jadan Baugh, Florida
DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*
Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*
WR
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Zachariah Branch, Georgia*
Ryan Wingo, Texas*
TE
Trey’Dez Green, LSU*
Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*
OL
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
Cayden Green, Missouri
C
Drew Bobo, Georgia
AP
Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Defense
DL
Damon Wilson II, Missouri
Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Arion Carter, Tennessee
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
DB
KJ Bolden, Georgia
Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
Ty Bryant, Kentucky*
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*
Malik Muhammad, Texas*
Special Teams
PK
Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P
Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS
Ryan Niblett, Texas
KOS
Josh Turbyville, Tennessee
LS
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Third Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
RB
Nate Frazier, Georgia
Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
WR
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Mario Craver, Texas A&M
TE
Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
OL
Austin Barber, Florida
Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
DJ Campbell, Texas*
Lance Heard, Tennessee*
C
Parker Brailsford, Alabama
AP
Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Defense
DL
Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
Keyron Crawford, Auburn
Will Echoles, Ole Miss
LB
Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Taurean York, Texas A&M
Harold Perkins, LSU
DB
Ty Redmond, Tennessee
Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
Daylen Everette, Georgia
Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*
Colton Hood, Tennessee*
Special Teams
PK
Damian Ramos, LSU
P
Grant Chadwick, LSU
RS
Vicari Swain, South Carolina
KOS
Trey Smack, Florida
LS
Rocco Underwood, Florida
