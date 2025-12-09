Alabama Lands Five Players on All-SEC Football Team

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide football program is preparing for post season play as they'll travel to Norman to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoffs.

The Southeastern Conference announced the results of the 2025 All-SEC coaches selections on Tuesday with the Crimson Tide earning five honorees. Georgia led the way with 11 selections, followed by Oklahoma with 10 and Texas with eight.

Alabama 2025 All-SEC Selections

Tackle - Kadyn Proctor - First Team

Safety - Bray Hubbard - First Team

Quarterback - Ty Simpson - Second Team

Linebacker - Deontae Lawson - Second Team

Center - Parker Brailsford - Third Team

2025 All-SEC Coaches’ Football Team presented by Allstate

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

WR

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

TE

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Trevor Goosby, Texas

C

Jake Slaughter, Florida

AP

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Colin Simmons, Texas

Zion Young, Missouri

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB

CJ Allen, Georgia

Xavier Atkins, Auburn

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

DB

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Michael Taaffe, Texas

AJ Haulcy, LSU

Special Teams

PK

Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P

Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

RS

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KOS

Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS

Beau Gardner, Georgia

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss*

Ty Simpson, Alabama*

RB

Jadan Baugh, Florida

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee*

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas*

WR

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Zachariah Branch, Georgia*

Ryan Wingo, Texas*

TE

Trey’Dez Green, LSU*

Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss*

OL

Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Cayden Green, Missouri

C

Drew Bobo, Georgia

AP

Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Defense

DL

Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Arion Carter, Tennessee

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB

KJ Bolden, Georgia

Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

Ty Bryant, Kentucky*

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina*

Malik Muhammad, Texas*

Special Teams

PK

Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Ryan Niblett, Texas

KOS

Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS

Ben Anderson, Oklahoma



Third Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

RB

Nate Frazier, Georgia

Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

WR

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Mario Craver, Texas A&M

TE

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

OL

Austin Barber, Florida

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

DJ Campbell, Texas*

Lance Heard, Tennessee*

C

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Defense

DL

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Will Echoles, Ole Miss

LB

Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Taurean York, Texas A&M

Harold Perkins, LSU

DB

Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Daylen Everette, Georgia

Eli Bowen, Oklahoma*

Colton Hood, Tennessee*

Special Teams

PK

Damian Ramos, LSU

P

Grant Chadwick, LSU

RS

Vicari Swain, South Carolina

KOS

Trey Smack, Florida

LS

Rocco Underwood, Florida