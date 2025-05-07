Vanderbilt Commodores

What the SEC Baseball Tournament Would Like if it Started Today

The conference standings aren't much clearer with two weeks left until the conference tournament starts in Hoover, Ala.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee players Ariel Antigua (2), Andrew Fischer (11), and Cannon Peebles (5) surround Chris Newstrom (10) in celebration after the win against Auburn in an NCAA baseball game on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee players Ariel Antigua (2), Andrew Fischer (11), and Cannon Peebles (5) surround Chris Newstrom (10) in celebration after the win against Auburn in an NCAA baseball game on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Every weekend is a big weekend in the SEC and the upcoming one is no different. While it’d be nice to think the four separate ties in the conference standings will get broken up, we hoped for the same thing last week only for things to get worse.

Or better, depending on your perspective.

Overall, the conference has 13 teams separated by seven games. Arkansas is currently second and could, mathematically, finish as low as 11th and playing on the first day of the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State, currently 13th, could finish as high as third (again, mathematically, not necessarily realistically).

This level of competition is going to make for an exciting SEC Tournament in two weeks. Below you’ll find our updated version of the conference tournament would like if it was starting today. Here are a few of the changes that happened since last week’s version:

  • Tennessee fell out of the top four and Georgia took its place. The Volunteers are stumbling (3-6 in last three SEC series) and faces No. 11 Vanderbilt, who just lost a close road game to No. 20 Louisville.
  • Ole Miss is now in the bottom eight, but would get Missouri in the first round at least.
  • Mississippi State’s sweep of Kentucky last weekend did more its NCAA Tournament odds than it did to improve the Bulldogs’ SEC standing (one spot).
  • Texas remains No. 1 after being swept by Arkansas, but its margin for error is a whole lot smaller now.

Here’s how the 2025 SEC Tournament would look if the tournament started today:

What the SEC Baseball Tournament would like if it started today.
What the SEC Baseball Tournament would like if it started today.

2025 SEC Baseball Championship

First Round, May 20

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
Game 2: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Kentucky
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Oklahoma
Game 4: No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Florida

Second Round, May 21

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Auburn
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Alabama
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt

Quarterfinals, May 22-23

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 LSU
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Georgia

Semifinals, May 24

Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11

Finals, May 25

Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13

Current SEC Standings

  1. Texas (19-5)
  2. Arkansas (17-7)
  3. Georgia (15-9)
  4. LSU (15-9)
  5. Tennessee (14-10)
  6. Vanderbilt (14-10)
  7. Alabama (13-11)
  8. Auburn (13-11)
  9. Ole Miss (13-11)
  10. Oklahoma (13-11)
  11. Florida (11-13)
  12. Kentucky (10-14)
  13. Mississippi State (10-14)
  14. Texas A&M (10-14)
  15. South Carolina (5-19)
  16. Missouri (0-24)

