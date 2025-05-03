Vanderbilt Commodores

Who Every SEC Team Added in the Spring Portal Window: SEC Daily, May 3, 2025

Full list of every SEC team's additions in the spring portal

Theodore Fernandez

SEC footprint: States that make up the Southeastern Conference
With the spring transfer portal closing earlier this week, there are plenty of new faces are in the conference. Mississippi State brought in a conference-high nine players while Arkansas and Vanderbilt tied for second with seven each. Texas A&M was the only school to not bring in a single player during the window. Here is a full list of every team's additions in the spring window:

Alabama Crimson Tide

TE Adrian Brody (Troy)

TE Jack Sammarco (West Virginia)

Arkansas Razorbacks

LB Trent Whalen (Kent State)

DB Julian Neal (Stanford)

DB Shakur Smalls (Maine)

DE Phillip Lee (Troy)

QB Trever Jackson (Florida State)

WR Andy Jean (Pittsburgh)

WR Frank Mulipola (Texas-Permian Basin)

Auburn Tigers

CB Rayshawn Pleasant (Tulane)

DL James Ash (Florida A&M)

LB Caleb Wheatland (Maryland)

DL Jay Hardy (Liberty)

OL Malachi Harris (Austin Peay)

Florida Gators

DL Brendan Bett (Florida)

Georgia Bulldogs

OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (UCF)

LB Elo Modozie (Army)

DE Joshua Horton (Miami)

RB Josh McCray (Illinois)

Kentucky Wildcats

RB Seth McGowan (New Mexico State)

DE Lorenzo Cowan (USC)

WR Hardley Gilmore IV (Nebraska)

LSU Tigers

DL Bernard Gooden (USF)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

DL Colin Coates (Charlotte)

OL Zack Owens (Colorado)

OL Jayvin James (Maryland)

OL Brennan Smith (UTEP)

TE Max Reese (Eastern Michigan)

TE Sam West (Indiana)

LS Ethan Myers (Chattanooga)

OL Blake Steen (Virignia)

OL Jaekwon Bouldin (Purdue)

Missouri Tigers

TE Gavin Hoffman (Iowa)

WR Xavier Loyd (Illinois State)

OL Jaylen Early (Florida State)

Oklahoma Sooners


RB Jaydn Ott (California)

OL Jake Maikkula (Stanford)

DT Siolaa "Ricky" Lolohea (Utah State)

K Tate Sandell (UTSA)

WR Jer'Michael Carter (McNeese State)

Ole Miss Rebels

RB Damien Taylor (Troy)

OL Terez Davis (Maryland)

CB Tavoy Feagin (Clemson)

CB Ricky Fletcher (South Alabama)

DB Wydett Williams (UL Monroe)

South Carolina Gamecocks

EDGE Demon Clowney (Ole Miss)

EDGE George Wilson (Campbell)

DL Troy Pikes (Georgia Southern)

OL Nolan Hay (Incarnate World)

Tennessee Volunteers

QB Joey Aguilar (UCLA)

DL Josh Schell (Grand Valley State)

Texas A&M Aggies

No players added.

Texas Longhorns


WR Emmett Mosley V (Stanford)

DL Lavon Johnson (Maryland)

TE Jack Endries (California)

K Mason Shipley (Texas State)

DT Maraad Watson (Syracuse)

Vanderbilt Commodores

OT Orion Irving (Sam Houston)

DL Joshua Singh (BYU)

DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)

DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)

DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (North Carolina)

OT Clinton Azubuike (North Arizona)

WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)

