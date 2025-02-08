Vanderbilt vs. Texas: Injury Report Reveals Key Absences for Longhorns
Vanderbilt and Texas will meet for the ninth time ever Saturday and the first time as SEC members, but Friday night’s injury report brought some good news for Commodore fans.
The SEC Student-Athlete Availability for Saturday’s games listed two Longhorns that have averaged 20 minutes or more of playing time this season as out for Saturday’s contest. Guards Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver were listed as “out” in the report, while Kadin Shedrick and Devon Pryor were both listed as questionable.
Mark has averaged 9.1 points per game this season while averaging 24.4 minutes per game. Weaver’s averages don’t match his teammates’ but is still a respectable 6.7 ppg and 21 mpg while also averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.
Of the two Texas players listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s game, Shedrick would be the biggest loss for the Longhorns to overcome. While averaging 26 minutes per game this season, the 6-foot, 11-inch senior forward has averaged 8.4 ppg and 6.3 rpg. Pryor’s absence would be more easily handled. The forward has averaged just under 11 mpg this season and 3.8 ppg.
Vanderbilt had just one played listed on Friday’s report, Alex Hemenway who has yet to appear in a game for the Commodores this season.
Vanderbilt (16-6, 4-5 SEC) is set to face Texas (15-8, 4-6 SEC) and break the 4-4 all-time series record at noon Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on SEC Network.