2024 NBA Draft: Which Teams Have Their Eyes on Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman?
Exactly one week remains until the 2024 NBA Draft. Among the draft prospects hoping to hear their name called next Wednesday and Thursday in New York are Virginia men's basketball players Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman. While Dunn is currently projected to be a late first round or early second round pick, most mock drafts are predicting that Beekman will not be selected in the draft, though there is a high chance that a team will sign the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year as an undrafted free agent if that's the case.
To that end, here are some of the teams that have reportedly hosted Dunn and Beekman for private pre-draft workouts. It's been reported that Ryan Dunn has participated in workouts with the following nine teams: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and New Orleans Pelicans. Reece Beekman, meanwhile, has reportedly worked out with the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors. [Sources here and here].
Two of the most recent NBA mock drafts both have Ryan Dunn projected to be picked by the New York Knicks, though with two different selections. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report posted a mock draft on Monday (June 17th) that has Dunn going No. 24 overall to the Knicks in the first round. ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their latest mock draft on Wednesday morning (June 19th) and projected the Knicks to select Dunn with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The Knicks are picking at No. 24, No. 25, and No. 38 in next week's draft.
Here's what Woo had to say on ESPN about Dunn and his fit with the Knicks:
"The Knicks are among the teams believed to be highest on Dunn long term, due to his defensive versatility and knack for creating turnovers and blocking shots on the wing. His poor jump shooting and wavering confidence as a scorer will be something he'll have to work to overcome, but he has showcased his strengths on the workout circuit and has left room for optimism around his long-term chances of offensive growth.
The Knicks, with a defensive-minded coach in Tom Thibodeau, are likely to value the unique production and tools the No. 34 prospect in ESPN's Top 100 brings to the table, and might be more interested than most in being patient with Dunn (who is a Long Island native) as he comes along offensively.
Rival teams expect New York may trade one of these picks in the 20s, so it's possible another team selects for the Knicks here."
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place on June 26th and 27th in Brooklyn. The first round will be on Wednesday the 26th at Barclays Center while the second round will be held on Thursday the 27th at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York.