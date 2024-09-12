A Test From the Terps: What to Expect From Maryland on Saturday at Virginia
Following a 31-30 victory on the road against Wake Forest, Virginia will return to Scott Stadium to square off against a familiar face under the lights Saturday night — ex-Atlantic Coast Conference foe Maryland. The Terrapins — having moved from the ACC to the Big Ten in 2014 — currently hold a 45-32-2 advantage over the Cavaliers and have also won four of the last five matchups. Maryland erased an early two-touchdown deficit and cruised to a 42-14 victory last season over Virginia in College Park.
Despite some recent woes against the Terps, the Cavaliers have momentum on their side. A loss to Wake Forest likely would have deflated the hype coming into this critical matchup, as a 2-0 start has given Virginia fans reason to believe that this season may mark a turning point for a struggling football program. In a season where exorcising demons might become a theme — considering that the ‘Hoos hadn’t beaten the Demon Deacons since 2007 — a long-overdue win over Maryland would be key in keeping the redemption season alive.
Prior to Saturday’s contest, let’s look at what the Terps will bring to Charlottesville.
2024 Maryland Football Results:
Week 1: Maryland 50, UConn 7
Week 2: Michigan State 27, Maryland 24
Takeaways
Suffice it to say, UConn’s basketball prowess has not rubbed off on the football program.
A surprising result considering Michigan State’s 4-8 finish last season, Maryland’s second-week blemish is perhaps an indicator that the defense may not be as strong as anticipated. The Spartans’ sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles — whose play style coincidentally mirrors that of Anthony Colandrea — tossed for 363 yards and 3 TDs (though he did throw three head-scratching interceptions) after registering a porous 28.9 QBR against Florida Atlantic in Week 1. Albeit forcing three turnovers, the Terrapins committed some costly errors in the secondary and looked vulnerable against a Spartan passing attack that struggled immensely the week prior.
It’s obviously important that Colandrea improves his decision-making; however, it’s also encouraging that Chiles tossed three picks and still made it out alive. Both players are sophomores, gunslingers, and dual-threat quarterbacks who just so happen to be plagued by youthful turnover issues.
Granted, we have to be careful about the small sample size in play here. It’s possible that Michigan State’s offense and Chiles himself will catch many by surprise this season, so it would be unwise to write off what is — on paper — a very capable secondary group for the Terps.
Players to Watch: Senior wide receiver Tai Felton, senior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II
The Cavaliers’ defensive unit will be tasked with containing the nation’s leader in receiving yards, Tai Felton. Having recorded two 150+ yard games thus far, the Virginia native has burst onto the scene in 2024 and has clearly established himself as quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s favorite target in the post-Taulia Tagovailoa era. Unfortunately, the ‘Hoos don’t have a fabulous track record of defending No. 1 receivers through the — checks notes — first two games of the year. Wake Forest’s Donavon Greene ran wild for 11 receptions, 166 yards, and one score last week. With some uncertainty at the cornerback position, Virginia’s safeties may have to keep their eyes fixed on Felton if he consistently wins his battles.
On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker and preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten selection Ruben Hyppolite II led the Terps with nine tackles against Michigan State and also recorded an interception against UConn. The backbone of the Maryland defense, Hyppolite notched a team-high five solo tackles against Virginia last season and has experience against a Colandrea-led offense. However, this is a new-look ‘Hoo team — so we hope!
An unblemished start to a massive season for Virginia football will be put to the test against the Terps, who will seek to avoid an early 1-2 record before entering the meat of Big Ten play. It seems only fitting that so much is as stake as these old bitter rivals clash at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2012.
