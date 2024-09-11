Virginia Football: Players to Watch in UVA's Matchup Against Maryland
After a massive comeback win over Wake Forest, Virginia football turns its focus to a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins at Scott Stadium. Here are our players to watch as the Cavaliers look to go 3-0:
#8 Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver, Virginia
The Charlottesville native is off to an outstanding start in his final year in the orange and blue, with 248 receiving yards through two games. Fields was clutch last week with two catches on fourth-down conversions during the Cavaliers' game-winning touchdown drive. Continue to look out for Fields to be the Cavaliers' best receiver as he makes his case as the best wide receiver in the ACC.
#11 Trell Harris - Wide Receiver, Virginia
Behind Fields, the transfer from Kent State has emerged as the number two wide receiver on the Virginia offense. The junior is a quick route runner with a nose for the end zone and a touchdown in each game this season. Maryland returns multiple members of their secondary while adding Jalen Huskey from the transfer portal. Harris must continue to step up if the Cavaliers want to defeat their former ACC foe.
#10 Xavier Brown - Running Back, Virginia
During the win against Wake Forest, junior Xavier Brown received the bulk of the carries with nine rushes for 35 yards. Brown has shown flashes of brilliance through his quickness and power this season and should be a player to watch, as he will be essential if the Cavaliers want to establish the run on Saturday night.
#9 Billy Edwards Jr. - Quarterback, Maryland
Billy Edwards Jr. commands Maryland as quarterback and helped the Terrapins to a bowl win last season over Auburn. This season, Edwards has thrown for 564 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, and similar to Virginia, Maryland employs a strong passing offense. Look for Edwards in his return to his home state and see if the Cavaliers can disrupt him, similar to how they did with Hank Bachmeier of Wake Forest.
#10 Tai Felton - Wide Receiver, Maryland
Felton has been on an absolute tear in 2024, recording18 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns through two games. If the Cavaliers want to contain the Maryland offense, it starts with containing Felton, a task which will fall to cornerbacks Kempton Shine and Jam Jackson.
#5 Quashon Fuller - Defensive Lineman, Maryland
Fuller is the leader of the Maryland defensive line after recording three sacks and a forced fumble in 2023. In 2024, Fuller missed the first game of the year as the Terrapins recorded zero sacks. Against Michigan State, Fuller’s presence was felt as the Maryland defense recorded two sacks and six tackles for a loss.
