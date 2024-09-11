UVA Football: Anthony Colandrea Shows Poise Through First Two Games

Virginia starting QB Anthony Colandrea's current passing ranks nationally:



🔸 Yards - 10th

🔹 TDs - 19th

🔸 % - 9th

🔹 Rating - 20th



He is 1 of 4 players nationally in the Top 25 for all 4 categories, joining Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Cam Ward (Miami) & Garrett Nussmeier (LSU). pic.twitter.com/IjfFsYRuvI