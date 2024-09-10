Malachi Fields Thriving in WR1 Role for Virginia Football
Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields lit up the field in Saturday’s 31-30 Win at Wake Forest. The senior wide receiver logged the best game of his career, finishing the contest with career-highs in both receptions (11) and receiving yards (148).
Though Fields didn’t find the endzone, his massive catch on 4th & 2 late in the fourth quarter of the Virginia comeback all but felt like a score. When asked postgame if he knew he was going to get the look from Colandrea on the crucial snap, Fields beamed with confidence and said “Yeah, I knew I was getting it.”
The Charlottesville native has every right to be confident through two games. After a strong third year campaign amassing 58 receptions, 811 yards and five touchdowns, Fields has appeared to take yet another leap into the realm of elite college receivers since stepping in as Virginia's WR1.
Coach Tony Elliott spoke on Malachi’s progression in his postgame press conference on Saturday. Elliott referenced Fields getting a “little bit overshadowed last year because of Malik [Washington’s] production.” He spoke on the challenge for Fields this year as making his “stake as the best in the league.”
Through two games, Fields has done exactly that. The wide receiver has amassed 248 receiving yards through two games, the most in the ACC. Fields ranks top 15 nationally in receptions, receiving yards, and catches for first down. With Malik Washington’s departure to the NFL, Fields has brought a superstar presence at WR1 for the Hoos’ offense in the early stages of the 2024 season.
