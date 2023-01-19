Skip to main content

2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash Score | Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers currently lead the Virginia Tech Hokies 5.0-1.0 in the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash
Virginia currently leads the 2022-2023 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash 5.0-1.0 over Virginia Tech. 

With a total of 21 individual event points up for grabs, 11 points are needed in order to clinch the Commonwealth Clash. Virginia won the Commonwealth Clash in 2015, 2016, and 2019 and Virginia Tech won in 2017, 2018, and 2022. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Commonwealth Clash were not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here's a summary of the events that have been played so far in the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash:

September 10th: Men's Soccer
Result: Virginia defeats Virginia Tech 4-2
Recap: Late Four-Goal Surge Gives UVA Men's Soccer 4-2 Win Over Virginia Tech
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 1.0-0

October 13th: Women's Soccer
Result: Virginia ties Virginia Tech 3-3
Recap: Frustrations Continue for UVA Women's Soccer in 3-3 Draw at Virginia Tech
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 1.5-0.5

October 28th: Cross Country
Result: Virginia women place third (Virginia Tech 8th) and Virginia men place 6th (Virginia Tech 8th) at the ACC Cross Country Championships
Recap: Virginia Places Third in Women's 6k at ACC Cross Country Championships
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 3.5-0.5

October 28th: Volleyball
Result: Virginia defeats Virginia Tech 3-2
Recap: Virginia Volleyball Earns Dramatic Five-Set Victory at Virginia Tech
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 4.0-0.5

November 11th: Volleyball
Result: Virginia defeats Virginia Tech 3-0
Recap: Virginia Volleyball Sweeps Virginia Tech on Senior Night
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 4.5-0.5

January 6th: Women's Basketball
Result: Virginia Tech defeats Virginia 74-66
Recap: Virginia Women's Basketball Falls in Physical Battle at Virginia Tech 74-66
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 4.5-1.0

January 18th: Men's Basketball
Result: Virginia defeats Virginia Tech 78-68
Recap: Clark's Season-High 20 Points Propels Virginia Over Virginia Tech 78-68
Commonwealth Clash: UVA leads 5.0-1.0

There are several points still up for grabs in the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash:

  • A half-point for the return game for men's basketball on February 4th in Blacksburg
  • A half-point for the return game for women's basketball on January 29th in Charlottesville
  • Two points for the men's and women's placements at the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships from February 14th-18th in Greensboro
  • One point for the wrestling dual on February 17th in Blacksburg
  • Two points for the men's and women's placements at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships from February 23rd-25th in Louisville
  • One point for the men's tennis match on March 22nd in Charlottesville
  • One point for the baseball series from March 31st-April 2nd in Blacksburg
  • One point for the women's tennis match on April 6th in Charlottesville
  • One point for the softball series from April 6th-8th in Charlottesville
  • One point for placement at the ACC Women's Golf Championships from April 13th-16th in Greensboro
  • One point for the women's lacrosse game on April 20th in Charlottesville
  • One point for placement at the ACC Men's Golf Championships from April 21st-24th in Pinehurst
  • Two points for the men's and women's placements at the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 11th-13th in Raleigh

