Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Introduced as Virginia Women's Basketball Head Coach

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was formally introduced as the head coach of the Virginia women's basketball program in a ceremony on the floor at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday morning. Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams introduced "Coach Mox" to the audience, which included current and former UVA women's basketball players, former Virginia women's basketball head coach Debbie Ryan, and a number of head coaches of other Virginia sports teams, including men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett.

"UVA women's basketball has an elite and storied history built by Coach [Debbie] Ryan and countless players, assistant coaches, team managers, athletic trainers, and many others - anything great begins with the right people," Carla Williams said. "An elite program requires selflessness by all involved, a team-first approach, a commitment to integrity, a relentless work ethic, a determined pursuit of excellence on and off the court, talented and coachable players, a dedicated staff, and lastly, a leader that can bring these people and these ideals together. A leader who can inspire others to believe. And Coach Mox is that person for us here at the University of Virginia. In addition to being an exceptional coach, she is also a very special person. And we are indeed very fortunate to have her as our coach and as our newest member to the UVA family."

After Williams' introduction, Agugua-Hamilton delivered a brief statement.

"I'm excited and overjoyed to become the University of Virginia's women's basketball head coach," Agugua-Hamilton said. "It's a blessing to be leading a program with such rich women's basketball history, academic excellence and global name recognition. From our leaders to our coaches, student-athletes, to our facilities and resources, the UVA brand is truly first-class."

Agugua-Hamilton took a moment to recognize specific alumni of the UVA women's basketball program who have reached out to welcome her, including former Virginia women's basketball head coach Debbie Ryan, who was in attendance on Thursday.

"I also would like to thank the past and present UVA greats for reaching out to me and showering me with love and support -- Debbie Ryan, Dawn Staley, Tammi Reiss and Wendy Palmer, just to name a few. I thank you all for welcoming me and my family into the Wahoo family."

Agugua-Hamilton did not shy away from acknowledging the struggles that have befallen this once-great women's basketball program.

"We need to rejuvenate this community," she said. "Bringing back alums, getting butts in those seats, all that will help the process. One thing you'll hear me say all the time is progress is the process. We just have to keep taking steps forward. We'll be disciplined, hardworking, relentless competitors day in, day out. But we will enjoy the journey. We are about to start an amazing ride together, and I can't wait. Wahoo Nation, I promise to give you my all and that's all I ask in return. Go Hoos."

