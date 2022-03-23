Skip to main content

Virginia Football NFL Pro Day: Jelani Woods Continues to Raise Draft Stock

Woods and 12 other Virginia football players worked out at UVA's NFL Pro Day on Wednesday

The Virginia football program held its NFL Pro Day on Wednesday and 13 Cavaliers participated with scouts from 31 NFL organizations watching at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. 

Coming off of a very impressive showing at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago, tight end Jelani Woods was the attraction of the day. Woods had the most reps on the bench press (24) from the tight end class at the combine as well as the second-fastest 40-yard dash, finishing in 4.61 seconds, so he did not participate in those drills at UVA's Pro Day. In the events in which Woods did participate on Wednesday, he continued to produce marks that bested each of the other tight ends from the NFL Combine. 

Woods recorded a 37.5" in the vertical jump, which would have been the best mark among tight ends at the NFL Combine by an inch and a half. Similarly, in the broad jump, Woods' mark of 10.9" would have topped the tight end class at the combine. His time of 6.78 seconds in the 3 Cone Drill is also the fastest in the tight end class, as is his mark of 4.20 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle. 

Woods finished the day by displaying his route-running and pass-catching abilities. 

See Jelani Woods' full performance at the Virginia Football NFL Pro Day here: 

(Note: Not every player participated in each drill, so each player's profile only includes their marks in the events in which they participated on Wednesday. Punter Jacob Finn did not participate in any of the official drills.)

The other winner of the day was safety Joey Blount, who turned heads and may have made himself some money with his impressive performance at UVA's Pro Day. 

Blount recorded 20 reps on the bench press, which would have been the fourth-most reps among the safeties at the NFL Combine. His 38.00" on the vertical jump would have been tied for third at the combine with Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton. Blount recorded a 10.7" mark in the broad jump, fifth-best among safeties at the combine. 

Blount ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, tied for the sixth-fastest time among safeties at the NFL Combine. The fastest safety at the combine ran a 4.34. Blount's 6.76-second 3 Cone Drill would have been fourth-fastest among safeties at the combine and his 4.16-second mark in the 20-yard Shuttle would have been second-fastest. 

Blount had multiple NFL scouts talking with him during Virginia's NFL Pro Day on Wednesday. 

See the full results of each player/event at the Virginia Football NFL Pro Day: 

Mandy Alonso

Mandy Alonso, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 33 reps

Joey Blount

Joey Blount, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 38.00"

Broad Jump: 10.7"

40-yard Dash: 4.38 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 6.76 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.17 seconds

Elliott Brown

Elliott Brown, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 23 reps

Vertical Jump: 37.00"

Broad Jump: 10.6"

40-yard Dash: 4.60 seconds

Joe Comer

Joe Comer, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 9 reps

Vertical Jump: 34.00"

Broad Jump: 10.4"

40-yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 6.87 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.10 seconds

De'Vante Cross

De'Vante Cross, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 14 reps

Devin Darrington

Devin Darrington, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 23 reps

Vertical Jump: 37.00"

Broad Jump: 10.7"

40-yard Dash: 4.66 seconds

Chris Glaser

Chris Glaser, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 29 reps

Vertical Jump: 27.5"

Broad Jump: 9.2"

40-yard Dash: 5.03 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 7.39 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.55 seconds

Nick Grant

Nick Grant, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 33.00"

Broad Jump: 10.3"

40-yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 6.93 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.20 seconds

Artie Henry

Artie Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 11 reps

Vertical Jump: 32.5"

Broad Jump: 9.11"

40-yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.22 seconds

Ra'Shaun Henry

Ra'Shaun Henry, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 15 reps

Vertical Jump: 30.5"

Broad Jump: 10.10"

40-yard Dash: 4.42 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 6.59 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.10 seconds

Ryan Nelson

Ryan Nelson, Virginia Cavaliers football

Bench Press: 24 reps

Vertical Jump: 26.5"

Broad Jump: 8.6"

40-yard Dash: 5.50 seconds

3 Cone Drill: 7.95 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Jelani Woods

Jelani Woods, Virginia Cavaliers football

Vertical Jump: 37.5"

Broad Jump: 10.9"

3 Cone Drill: 6.78 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.20 seconds

