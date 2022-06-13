Skip to main content

UVA's Andres Pedroso and Scott Brown Sweep ITA National Coach of the Year Awards

Pedroso was named the ITA National Coach of the Year and Brown was voted the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year
Andres Pedroso and Scott Brown, Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis

Andres Pedroso (middle) and Scott Brown (right)

Virginia men's tennis coaches Andres Pedroso and Scott Brown took home both of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's national coaching awards. Pedroso was voted the Wilson ITA National Coach of the Year and Brown was named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year. 

Pedroso and Brown coached the Cavaliers to their fifth NCAA National Championship and first since the departure of two-time ITA National Coach of the Year Brian Boland in 2017. Virginia ended the season on a 23-match winning streak, collecting the ACC regular season and tournament championships and then the NCAA title along the way. 

Brown became the fourth UVA assistant to win ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year, joining Tony Bresky (2005), Andres Pedroso (2014), and Dustin Taylor (2017). Pedroso is the second UVA head coach to win ITA National Coach of the Year, joining Boland, who twice earned the honor in 2008 and 2016. 

Pedroso, who was also named the ACC Coach of the Year for the third-consecutive season, is the second Virginia head coach to be named the national coach of the year in the 2021-2022 season, joining UVA swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo, who led the Virginia women's swim team to its second-straight national title in March. 

Virginia coaches have been named the national coach of the year in their sport 34 times in history, with Andres Pedroso becoming the 18th different UVA coach to win the award. 

