Lehigh OL Andrew Canelas Transfers to Virginia Football

The former three-star recruit committed to UVA on Saturday with four years of eligibility remaining

Photo courtesy of Lehigh Athletics

Virginia football has secured another late addition to its roster via the transfer portal for the quickly-approaching 2022 season. Lehigh offensive lineman and former three-star recruit Andrew Canelas announced his commitment to UVA on Saturday afternoon.

A four-year varsity letter winner at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, Canelas was highly recruited by some ACC schools coming out of high school, including UVA, before ultimately choosing to commit to Lehigh. Canelas chose the Mountain Hawks over offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Army, Liberty, and a few others. He was rated a top 100 offensive tackle in the country in the class of 2021 by 247Sports and a top 50 prospect from the state of North Carolina.

READ MORE: Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits

Canelas did not see any game action in his first and only season at Lehigh last fall and entered the transfer portal. On Saturday afternoon, the 6'9", 315-pound offensive lineman announced his intention to join Garett Tujague's offensive line at UVA with four years of eligibility remaining. Canelas is the third offensive lineman to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining Mac Hollensteiner (Georgetown) and John Paul Flores (Dartmouth).

Tony Elliott has done well to secure some late commitments out of the transfer portal this spring to reinforce some of Virginia's positions of need. Canelas is the third player to transfer to Virginia since the beginning of May, joining Miami running back Cody Brown and South Carolina defensive tackle Devontae Davis.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Safety Javin Burke Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia's Claudio Romero Wins NCAA Discus National Title

Funding Goal Reached for New UVA Football Facility After $5 Million Anonymous Gift

Maria Deaviz Breaks UVA Record, Earns First-Team All-American in Shot Put

Recapping Virginia's Athletic Achievements in the ACC in 2021-2022

Inaki Montes and Emma Navarro Named ACC Tennis Players of the Year

Ethan Dabbs Finishes Runner-Up in Javelin at NCAA Championships