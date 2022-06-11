Virginia Safety Javin Burke Enters Transfer Portal

The sophomore defensive back did not appear in any games in his freshman season at UVA

Virginia sophomore defensive back Javin Burke has reportedly entered the transfer portal after just one season in Charlottesville.

A former three-star recruit out of Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, Burke did not appear in a single game in his freshman season at UVA in 2021.

Burke was highly recruited out of high school as a dynamic two-way player, logging time at both cornerback and quarterback. Rated the No. 26 player from the state of Tennessee and the No. 70 athlete in the class of 2021 by 247Sports, Burke chose the Cavaliers over offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Baylor, Indiana, Army, Navy, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and a number of other programs.

READ MORE: Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits

An early enrollee in UVA in the 2021 spring semester, Burke struggled to earn a spot in Bronco Mendenhall's final season coaching the Hoos and that appears to have been the case again for Burke this spring under new head coach Tony Elliott.

The 6'0", 198-pound defensive back enters the transfer portal with all four years of eligibility remaining and Burke could potentially be looking for a spot where he could reprise his role as a quarterback on the offensive side of the ball. One last note of interest: Javin Burke's twin brother Javon Burke, who starred alongside Javin as a running back and receiver at Bradley Central, is currently on the roster at Chattanooga back at home in Tennessee.

With Burke entering the transfer portal, Virginia now has eight players currently listed as safeties on the roster: Antonio Clary, Chayce Chalmers, Coen King, Jake Dewease, Aidan Ryan, Jonas Sanker, Langston Long, and Donovan Johnson

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia's Claudio Romero Wins NCAA Discus National Title

Funding Goal Reached for New UVA Football Facility After $5 Million Anonymous Gift

Maria Deaviz Breaks UVA Record, Earns First-Team All-American in Shot Put

Recapping Virginia's Athletic Achievements in the ACC in 2021-2022

Inaki Montes and Emma Navarro Named ACC Tennis Players of the Year

Ethan Dabbs Finishes Runner-Up in Javelin at NCAA Championships

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Includes Four Cavaliers on All-America Teams

Virginia Football Recruiting Class of 2023 Commits