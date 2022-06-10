Funding Goal Reached for New UVA Football Facility After $5 Million Anonymous Gift

Funding for the new Virginia Football Operations Center is officially complete after the UVA athletics department received an anonymous $5 million gift. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced the commitment during the Board of Visitors meeting last Thursday, the same day that UVA held its groundbreaking ceremony for the football facility.

“I would like to thank the anonymous donors who got us over the goal line with this gift for the Football Operations Center, along with many other supporters who have made valuable contributions to our athletics programs,” said UVA President Jim Ryan.

The anonymous $5 million gift got Virginia to the finish line for its $80 million facility, which is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024. The 90,000 square foot building will include state-of-the-art spaces for strength and conditioning, nutrition, video operations, sports medicine, coaches' offices, and a locker room.

“This was an amazing gift and its timing allowed us to complete the fundraising phase for the Football Operations Center,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “While the donors wish to remain anonymous, it is important for us to acknowledge how grateful we are for their generosity."

The new facility will become UVA football's main operations center, taking over for the McCue Center, which has served as the program's headquarters since 1991. In the next phase of the UVA Athletics Master Plan, the McCue Center will be renovated in order to accommodate Virginia's Olympic sports programs.

See more information about the new UVA football operations center and the Virginia Athletics Master Plan here.

