Ashley Anumba Garners All-American Honors in Discus to Conclude NCAA Championships

Anumba became the fourth Cavalier to ever earn All-American honors in the women's discus on the final day of competition at the NCAA Championships

Virginia wrapped up its season at the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Hayward Field in Oregon. Ashley Anumba, a grad transfer from Penn, was the lone participant for the Cavaliers on the final day of events, competing in the discus. Anumba recorded a mark of 52.24 meters (171 feet and five inches), good for a 15th-place overall finish and Second-Team All-American honors.

Anumba became just the fourth women's discus All-American in UVA history.

Anumba's performance concluded a successful week for the Virginia track & field program at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. On Thursday, Maria Deaviz broke her own school record with a 17.97 meter throw in the shot put, earning her a fourth-place finish and First-Team All-American status.

On the men's side, Ethan Dabbs opened the competition on Wednesday with a runner-up finish in the javelin, tying Brian Koller for the best javelin finish in Virginia history. Claudio Romero had the highlight of the week on Friday, winning the NCAA title in the discus by just two centimeters and becoming just the second Cavalier to ever win the event, joining Filip Mihaljevic (2017). Jacob Lemmon also competed in the discus, finishing 15th and earning All-American honors for the second-straight season.

Dabbs and Romero earned 18 points for Virginia in the men's standings and the Cavaliers placed 14th, their best finish at the NCAA Championships since 2017 and third-best in program history.

“This week proved that the University of Virginia is a competitor on the national level," said Virginia Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna. "As a unified team, we will continue to chip away season by season until we find ourselves on the podium.”

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Lehigh OL Andrew Canelas Transfers to Virginia Football

Virginia Safety Javin Burke Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia's Claudio Romero Wins NCAA Discus National Title

Funding Goal Reached for New UVA Football Facility After $5 Million Anonymous Gift

Maria Deaviz Breaks UVA Record, Earns First-Team All-American in Shot Put

Recapping Virginia's Athletic Achievements in the ACC in 2021-2022

Inaki Montes and Emma Navarro Named ACC Tennis Players of the Year