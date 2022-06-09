Ethan Dabbs Finishes Runner-Up in Javelin at NCAA Championships

Dabbs' silver medal at the NCAA Championships is tied for the best finish in the javelin in UVA history

History was made on the first night of competition at the 2022 Track & Field Championships on Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon as Virginia senior Ethan Dabbs finished runner-up in the javelin, matching Brian Koller's silver medal in 2000 for the best finish in UVA history.

Dabbs' best throw of 79.68 meters was good for a second-place finish in a field of 24 athletes, trailing the leading mark of 81.17 meters by the national champion, Marc Minichello from Penn. Dabbs, who had Tommy John surgery last summer, capped off a sensational senior season and comeback story with a silver medal and All-American honors for the second time in his decorated UVA career.

Also on Wednesday night, UVA sophomore Yasin Sado earned All-American honors with a 14th-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

With his time of 8:41.63, Sado became the ninth Cavalier to ever earn an All-American selection in the steeplechase. Earlier this season, Sado raced an 8:33.39, the second-fastest time in UVA history.

The NCAA Track & Field Championships continue on Thursday night and three Cavaliers will be competing in the first night of women's events. Helena Lindsay will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 9:02pm, Maria Deaviz will compete in the shot put at 10:40pm, and Jada Seaman will race in the 200-meters at 10:44pm.

See this link for more information about the Virginia athletes competing in the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships, including the schedule of events and how to watch the competition.

