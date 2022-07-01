Former UVA Tennis Star Brandon Nakashima Upsets No. 13 Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon

Former Virginia tennis star Brandon Nakashima pulled a massive upset at Wimbledon on Thursday, taking down No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

The Canadian Shapovalov, who was a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2021, is currently the No. 16-ranked men's tennis player in the world. Nakashima won the first and third sets handily before taking the fourth set via 8-6 tiebreaker to clinch the match.

Nakashima advances to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. This is the second-consecutive third round appearance at a Grand Slam for Nakashima, who also made it to the third round at at Roland Garros a month ago.

Although his time at Virginia was short, Nakashima certainly left his mark. He became the sixth Cavalier in program history to be named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and also made the All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Academic team. Nakashima left UVA to turn pro after his first year.

Currently the No. 56-ranked men's singles player in the world, the 20-year-old Nakashima advances to the third round and will face Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia on Saturday.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers in the MLB: Checking in on All the Former Hoos in the Pros

Virginia Football Prioritizing In-State Prospects in 2023 Recruiting Class

Brennan Armstrong Participates in Manning Passing Academy

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Mia Barnett | UVA Track & Field

Virginia Football in the Mix for Four-Star Quarterback as Decision Nears

Matchups Finalized for the 2023 Virginia Football Season

ACC Officially Adopts New Scheduling Model, UVA to Play VT, UNC, Louisville Annually

Ethan Dabbs Wins Gold in Javelin at USATF Championships