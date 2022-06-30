Brennan Armstrong Participates in Manning Passing Academy

Armstrong threw among the nation's best quarterbacks last weekend in south Louisiana

The 26th annual Manning Passing Academy took place this weekend at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, bringing together some of the best quarterbacks in college football, including Virginia's Brennan Armstrong.

"Honored to represent the Cavaliers at the [Manning Passing Academy]," Armstrong said in a post on Instagram. "Thank you to the Manning's, and all the fellas for making it such a fun opportunity to experience."

Armstrong was among a group of 45 of the nation's best quarterbacks to earn an invitation to participate as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy, founded by Archie Manning and directed by Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning. Bryce Perkins was the last UVA football quarterback to be invited to the Manning Passing Academy.

College quarterbacks in attendance:

Devin Leary - NC State

Will Levis - Kentucky

Aidan O'Connell - Purdue

Spencer Petras - Iowa

John Rhys Plumlee - UCF

Taylor Powell - Eastern Michigan

Michael Pratt - Tulane

Drew Pyne - Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Chris Reynolds - Charlotte

Anthony Richardson - Florida

Cameron Rising - Utah

Will Rogers - Mississippi State

Tyler Shough - Texas Tech

Justin Sliwoski - Saint Francis

Kedon Slovis - Pittsburgh

CJ Stroud - Ohio State

Ty Thompson - Oregon

Clayton Tune - Houston

Tyler Van Dyke - Miami

Mike Wright - Vanderbilt

Bryce Young - Alabama

Holton Ahlers - East Carolina

Luke Altmeyer - Ole Miss

Brennan Armstrong - Virginia

Tyson Bagent - Shepherd

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

Stetson Bennett IV - Georgia

Myles Brennan - LSU

Sean Clifford - Penn State

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

Jarrett Doege - Western Kentucky

DeQuan Finn - Toledo

Kohen Granier - Nicholls State

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest

Layne Hatcher - Texas State

Hunter Helms - Clemson

Gunnar Holmberg - FIU

Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

Nick Howard - Dartmouth

KJ Jefferson - Arkansas

Max Johnson - Texas A&M

Phil Jurkovec - Boston College

Kyle King - Mary-Hardin Baylor

