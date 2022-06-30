Skip to main content

Brennan Armstrong Participates in Manning Passing Academy

Armstrong threw among the nation's best quarterbacks last weekend in south Louisiana

The 26th annual Manning Passing Academy took place this weekend at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, bringing together some of the best quarterbacks in college football, including Virginia's Brennan Armstrong. 

"Honored to represent the Cavaliers at the [Manning Passing Academy]," Armstrong said in a post on Instagram. "Thank you to the Manning's, and all the fellas for making it such a fun opportunity to experience."

Armstrong was among a group of 45 of the nation's best quarterbacks to earn an invitation to participate as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy, founded by Archie Manning and directed by Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning. Bryce Perkins was the last UVA football quarterback to be invited to the Manning Passing Academy. 

College quarterbacks in attendance:

Devin Leary - NC State
Will Levis - Kentucky
Aidan O'Connell - Purdue
Spencer Petras - Iowa
John Rhys Plumlee - UCF
Taylor Powell - Eastern Michigan
Michael Pratt - Tulane
Drew Pyne - Notre Dame
Spencer Rattler - South Carolina
Chris Reynolds - Charlotte
Anthony Richardson - Florida
Cameron Rising - Utah
Will Rogers - Mississippi State
Tyler Shough - Texas Tech
Justin Sliwoski - Saint Francis
Kedon Slovis - Pittsburgh
CJ Stroud - Ohio State
Ty Thompson - Oregon
Clayton Tune - Houston
Tyler Van Dyke - Miami
Mike Wright - Vanderbilt
Bryce Young - Alabama
Holton Ahlers - East Carolina
Luke Altmeyer - Ole Miss
Brennan Armstrong - Virginia
Tyson Bagent - Shepherd
Connor Bazelak - Indiana
Stetson Bennett IV - Georgia
Myles Brennan - LSU
Sean Clifford - Penn State
Jayden de Laura - Arizona
Jarrett Doege - Western Kentucky
DeQuan Finn - Toledo
Kohen Granier - Nicholls State
Sam Hartman - Wake Forest
Layne Hatcher - Texas State
Hunter Helms - Clemson
Gunnar Holmberg - FIU
Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
Nick Howard - Dartmouth
KJ Jefferson - Arkansas
Max Johnson - Texas A&M
Phil Jurkovec - Boston College
Kyle King - Mary-Hardin Baylor

