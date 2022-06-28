Skip to main content

Virginia Football in the Mix for Four-Star Quarterback as Decision Nears

UVA is a finalist for one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2024, who will announce his commitment decision on Saturday

This coming Saturday, Virginia football could land its quarterback of the future. Four-star Dante Reno is set to announce his commitment decision on Saturday, July 2nd and UVA is one of six finalists along with Kentucky, NC State, Purdue, South Carolina, and Wake Forest. Reno will announce his commitment on Saturday at 7pm on CBS Sports HQ. 

Reno, a 6'1", 215-pound quarterback out of The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, is rated the No. 16 quarterback in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. The Fiskdale, Massachusetts native is the No. 3-ranked player from the state of Massachusetts. In his sophomore season at Loomis Chaffee, Reno amassed 2,507 passing yards at a 66% completion rate and scored 27 touchdowns. Reno is also the son of Tony Reno, who currently serves as the head football coach at Yale.

Reno received scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including ACC rivals Wake Forest, NC State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse. After taking visits to several programs, including one to Virginia in late May, Reno cut his list to just six schools and the Cavaliers made the cut. South Carolina is considered the favorite to land Reno, who has made multiple visits to Columbia this spring, including a final visit last weekend. 

Reno would be the first commit for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers in their recruiting class of 2024. 

