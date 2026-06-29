Gretchen Walsh breaks Katie Douglass' world record in the 50-meter freestyle

The world record in the women's 50-meter freestyle still belongs to a former University of Virginia swimmer.

It's just a different one this time.

On Sunday, Gretchen Walsh surpassed the nine-day-old long-course mark set by training partner Kate Douglass, touching the wall in 23.55 seconds at the Sette Colli meet in Rome. Her time was 0.04 seconds faster than Douglass' best, set in Indianapolis on June 19.



“I really felt like I executed the race well," Walsh told reporters after the race. "When I saw the time, I wasn’t completely sure I had broken the world record because I didn’t remember it perfectly. Once I realized I had done it, everything made sense. I’m just happy I got my hand on the wall first. I’ll celebrate with some spritz!"



Douglass took the loss of her mark to her former teammate and current training partner in good spirits. She reportedly posted Douglass posted a photo of Walsh on Instagram and added "was fun while it lasted" with a handshake emoji.

It's the 21st world record set by Walsh, who also holds the standard in the short-course 50 meters and the long-course 200-meter butterfly. In the same meet on Friday, she set an American record in the 50 fly (24.51) and also won the 100 fly. She won two relay gold medals and two silvers (one relay, one individual) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

At the same meet, rising Virginia sophomore Sara Curtis set one European record and four Italian records while competing in her native country. On Friday, she twice set the Italian record in the 50 backstroke, clocking 27.23 in the preliminary round and 27.07 in the final for a European best.

On Saturday, Curtis broke her own Italian record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.69 seconds. And on Sunday, she placed third in the 50 free final that Walsh won, clocking 24.09 to improve her own Italian record.

“I’m really happy and satisfied," Curtis told reporters. "The hug with Gretchen was wonderful. She said some beautiful things to me and I’m so happy for her world record. Despite the pressure, I felt very calm. Moving to the United States has given me new friendships, which was something I really needed. It has been a huge step, but it was worth it. I’m proud to have raced in two finals alongside two world records.”

Said Walsh: "When people ask me how far Sara Curtis can go, I always answer: 'As far as she wants.' "