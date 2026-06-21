Virginia alum Katie Douglass sets world 50 freestyle record

Former University of Virginia swimmer Katie Douglass broke the world record in the women's 50-meter freestyle Friday night at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis..

Douglass was timed in 23.59 seconds, eclipsing the former record of 23.61 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom in 2023. Douglass had shared the American record (23.91) with former Cavalier teammate Gretchen Walsh, who finished second (23.78) in Friday's race at the Indiana University Natatorium.

"Just complete shock," Douglass told reporters after the race. "I obviously did not expect that. I did not expect a world record and 53 like ever in my life. I think just doing that here was just crazy. And obviously, having my teammates next to me was so much fun too. And Gretchen was just as surprised as I was. It was fun to celebrate together."

We have no words for what we just witnessed. pic.twitter.com/lNbtIuGRPw — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) June 19, 2026



Douglass won gold medals in the 200-meter breaststroke and the 4x100 medley relay at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She was also a member of the U.S. team at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

This is Douglass' first individual long-course meters world record. She holds world short-course marks in the 100 freestyle, 200 breast and 200 individual medley.

There are 27 current and former Cavaliers or swimmers training in Charlottesville competing in the four-day meet, which ends Saturday. Also on Friday, rising junior David King placed second in the men's 200 backstroke (1:57.44), while rising junior Anna Moesch placed third in the women's 50 free (24.50) and rising junior Tess Howley was third in the women's 200 butterfly (2:09.51).

The 2022-2023 season was one to remember for Douglas and the wins that she was able to put together were staggering.

She won the 200 individual medley at the NCAAs, placed first in the 100 fly, won the 200 breaststroke, was on the first-place 200 relay team, was on the first-place 400 relay team, and she set American and conference records when she won the 100 fly. She had one of the best careers for any athlete at UVA and what she continues to accomplish is astonishing.

Other top performers at Indianapolis over the four-day event included Anna Moesch, who is a rising junior heading into 2026-2027, put together a US Open record in the 100m free with a time of 52.11, which turned out to be the fastest time in the event that was ever recorded on American soil.

Aimee Canny put together a time of 1:05.97 in the 100 breast, winning the event.