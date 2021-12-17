Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships
    Publish date:

    Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships

    Douglass won gold and Madden won bronze on the first night of the FINA Short Course World Championships
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Maddie Meyer/USA TODAY Sports

    Douglass won gold and Madden won bronze on the first night of the FINA Short Course World Championships

    Three current or former Virginia women’s swimming & diving athletes are competing in the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi this week.

    On the first night of competition on Thursday, Kate Douglass and Paige Madden earned medals, while Emma Weyant notched a fourth-place finish.

    Paige Madden was the first medalist for Team USA, as she earned bronze in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:53.01. Madden, who graduated from UVA in May after winning the program’s first national championship in March, also earned a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team.

    Kate Douglass, currently a junior at UVA, earned gold as part of Team USA’s 4x100m freestyle relay team that finished tied with Canada for first with a time of 3:28.52 in the finals. Douglass swam the first leg and finished with a time of 52.39 to give USA an early lead. Douglass also medaled in Tokyo, earning bronze in the 200m individual medley.

    Freshman Emma Weyant, who won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley in Tokyo, finished fourth in the finals of the 400m individual medley in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

    All three Cavaliers remain in contention for other events. Madden will race for the 400m freestyle, Douglass is in the 200m individual medley, and Weyant will compete in the 400m and 800m freestyle races.

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

     Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

    National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

    Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”

    Kate Douglass
    All Sports

    Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships

    35 seconds ago
    Ryan Swoboda Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia OL Ryan Swoboda Enters Transfer Portal

    17 hours ago
    Rose Bowl Game
    Football

    College Football Bowl Predictions

    18 hours ago
    Will Bettridge Ray Allen
    Football

    UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

    Dec 16, 2021
    Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

    Dec 15, 2021
    Davis Lane
    Football

    National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

    Dec 15, 2021
    Adam Smotherman Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

    Dec 15, 2021
    Chris Long
    Football

    Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

    Dec 14, 2021