Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships

Three current or former Virginia women’s swimming & diving athletes are competing in the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi this week.

On the first night of competition on Thursday, Kate Douglass and Paige Madden earned medals, while Emma Weyant notched a fourth-place finish.

Paige Madden was the first medalist for Team USA, as she earned bronze in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:53.01. Madden, who graduated from UVA in May after winning the program’s first national championship in March, also earned a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Kate Douglass, currently a junior at UVA, earned gold as part of Team USA’s 4x100m freestyle relay team that finished tied with Canada for first with a time of 3:28.52 in the finals. Douglass swam the first leg and finished with a time of 52.39 to give USA an early lead. Douglass also medaled in Tokyo, earning bronze in the 200m individual medley.

Freshman Emma Weyant, who won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley in Tokyo, finished fourth in the finals of the 400m individual medley in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

All three Cavaliers remain in contention for other events. Madden will race for the 400m freestyle, Douglass is in the 200m individual medley, and Weyant will compete in the 400m and 800m freestyle races.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

Clemson’s Adam Smotherman Joins Tony Elliott’s Staff at Virginia

Chris Long: “Carla Knocked It Out of the Park” with Tony Elliott Hiring

Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Wants Virginia Football to be the “Model Program in College Football”