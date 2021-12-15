National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

On the first day of college football's national early signing period on Wednesday, ten incoming commits have officially signed to the Virginia football program.

Karson Gay - tight end (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Trey McDonald - linebacker (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Xavier Brown - running back (Lexington, Kentucky)

Sean Wilson - wide receiver (Brooklyn, New York)

Will Bettridge - kicker (Miami, Florida)

Stevie Bracey - linebacker (Atlanta, Georgia)

Davis Lane - quarterback (Lynchburg, Virginia)

Dakota Twitty - wide receiver (Columbus, North Carolina)

Devin Chandler - wide receiver (Huntersville, North Carolina) - Wisconsin transfer

Delaney Crawford - quarterback/athlete (Corona, California)

