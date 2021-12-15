National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees
On the first day of college football's national early signing period on Wednesday, ten incoming commits have officially signed to the Virginia football program.
Karson Gay - tight end (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Trey McDonald - linebacker (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Xavier Brown - running back (Lexington, Kentucky)
Sean Wilson - wide receiver (Brooklyn, New York)
Will Bettridge - kicker (Miami, Florida)
Stevie Bracey - linebacker (Atlanta, Georgia)
Davis Lane - quarterback (Lynchburg, Virginia)
Dakota Twitty - wide receiver (Columbus, North Carolina)
Devin Chandler - wide receiver (Huntersville, North Carolina) - Wisconsin transfer
Delaney Crawford - quarterback/athlete (Corona, California)
