    December 15, 2021
    National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees
    10 incoming Cavaliers signed to the UVA football program on the first day of the early signing period
    On the first day of college football's national early signing period on Wednesday, ten incoming commits have officially signed to the Virginia football program.

    Karson Gay - tight end (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

    Trey McDonald - linebacker (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

    Xavier Brown - running back (Lexington, Kentucky)

    Sean Wilson - wide receiver (Brooklyn, New York)

    Will Bettridge - kicker (Miami, Florida)

    Stevie Bracey - linebacker (Atlanta, Georgia)

    Davis Lane - quarterback (Lynchburg, Virginia)

    Dakota Twitty - wide receiver (Columbus, North Carolina)

    Devin Chandler - wide receiver (Huntersville, North Carolina) - Wisconsin transfer

    Delaney Crawford - quarterback/athlete (Corona, California)

