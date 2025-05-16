Cavaliers Now

Live Updates: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 North Florida, NCAA Regional Score

Jackson Caudell

Live Updates: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 3 North Florida, NCAA Regional Score / Virginia Athletic

Regional play begins today in the NCAA Softball Tournament and Virginia is coming into the Columbia Regional as the No. 2 seed. The Cavaliers will face No. 3 seed North Florida to being regional play and UVA will look to get a win to start things off on the right foot.

Virginia and North Florida have faced twice before in the history of the programs, splitting the two games played. Both previous meetings came at neutral sites in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. The Ospreys won the first meeting 6-3 in 2008 before Virginia won the second meeting 1-0 in 2009

Here is how Virginia is lining up for today's game:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. CF Kelly Ayer

3. 2B Bella Cabral

4. 1B Macee Eaton

5. 3B Sarah Coon

6. C Sydney Hartgrove

7. DH M.C. Eaton

8. RF Kelsey Hackett

9. LF Kailyn Jones

Julia Cuozzo is pitching today for UVA.

Top of the 1st

UVA pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning

Bottom of the 1st

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

