Live Updates: No. 2 Virginia vs No. 4 Elon, Columbia Regional Elimination Game Score
Virginia's offense could not get going yesterday and a couple of late runs from North Florida put the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination. UVA is going to face off with Elon today and the loser will see their season end, while the winner will stay alive and face the loser of the South Carolina/North Florida.
Here is how the Cavaliers are lining up today vs Elon:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. CF Kelly Ayer
3. 2B Bella Cabral
4. 1B Macee Eaton
5. 3B Sarah Coon
6. C Sydney Hartgrove
7. DH M.C. Eaton
8. RF Kelsey Hackett
9. LF Kailyn Jones
Julia Cuozzo is pitching today for UVA.
Top of the 1st
Hylton gives UVA a solo home run to put them up 1-0, but they could not add to it going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
A walk and two singles loaded the bases. but the Cavaliers get the final out and remain in front 1-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
UVA got a runner on thanks to an error, but no hits or runs. They lead 1-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
It was a 1-2-3 scoreless inning for UVA. They lead 1-0 heading to the 3rd