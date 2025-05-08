LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 2 Clemson Softball Score
After a late inning rally that ended with a walkoff win over Louisville, Virginia Softball heads into the quarterfinals today to face No. 2 seed Clemson. The Tigers are one of the top teams in the conference and are going to be a tough out today. To pick up a win, Virginia's offense is going to need to be better than it was yesterday (at least until the end).
Here is how the Cavaliers are lining up this evening:
1. SS Jade Hylton
2. CF Kelly Ayer
3. 2B Bella Cabral
4. 1B Macee Eaton
5. 3B Sarah Coon
6. C Sydney Hartgrove
7. DH M.C. Eaton
8. RF Kelsey Hackett
9. LF Kailyn Jones
Courtney Layne is pitching today for UVA.
Top of the 1st
