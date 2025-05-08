Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates: No. 7 Virginia vs No. 2 Clemson Softball Score

After a walkoff win against Louisville, can Virginia find a way to knock off Clemson this evening?

Jackson Caudell

After a late inning rally that ended with a walkoff win over Louisville, Virginia Softball heads into the quarterfinals today to face No. 2 seed Clemson. The Tigers are one of the top teams in the conference and are going to be a tough out today. To pick up a win, Virginia's offense is going to need to be better than it was yesterday (at least until the end).

Here is how the Cavaliers are lining up this evening:

1. SS Jade Hylton

2. CF Kelly Ayer

3. 2B Bella Cabral

4. 1B Macee Eaton

5. 3B Sarah Coon

6. C Sydney Hartgrove

7. DH M.C. Eaton

8. RF Kelsey Hackett

9. LF Kailyn Jones

Courtney Layne is pitching today for UVA.

Top of the 1st

