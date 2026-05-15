Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, NCAA Regional Score
Can Virginia begin the NCAA Tournament with a win over Indiana?
Pregame
Courtney Layne is pitching tonight and here is how UVA is lining up:
. SS Jade Hylton
2. 1B Macee Eaton
3. 3B Bella Cabral
4. C Reagan Hickey
5. CF Kassidy Hudson
6. DP Hannah Weismer
7. 2B Alex Call
8. RF Madison Greene
9. LF Jaiden Griffith
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JACKSON CAUDELL
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell