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Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, NCAA Regional Score

Can Virginia begin the NCAA Tournament with a win over Indiana?
Jackson Caudell|
Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, NCAA Regional Score
Live Updates: Virginia vs Indiana Softball, NCAA Regional Score | Virginia Athletic

Pregame

Courtney Layne is pitching tonight and here is how UVA is lining up:

. SS Jade Hylton

2. 1B Macee Eaton

3. 3B Bella Cabral

4. C Reagan Hickey

5. CF Kassidy Hudson

6. DP Hannah Weismer

7. 2B Alex Call

8. RF Madison Greene

9. LF Jaiden Griffith

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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