Ryan Odom and UVA are trying to hijack the recruitment of Cal's top 2027 target

Ryan Odom has made it very clear that he's focusing on the shooting guard and small forward positions in Virginia's 2027 recruiting cycle, and he apparently isn't afraid to step on other ACC teams' toes in order to go after the players that he wants.

Though he's been going after lengthy wings so far, he recently identified a smaller, playmaking combo forward who just so happens to be Cal's top target in the class.

Gene Roebuck, a 4-star combo guard/small forward from La Mirada, CA, has the positional flexibility to play minutes at both spots at the next level. The 6'5", 185-pound playmaker is an incredibly smooth mover, and he's exactly the type of player that Coach Odom likes to target at the high school level.

Where Roebuck wins on the court

Roebuck's a legitimate three-level scorer who knows how to create his own shot on offense and does a lot of the little things well on both ends of the floor. He willingly sets screens all over the perimeter for his teammates to try to rub defenders off, and he'll consistently look to pass the ball when he gets caught in awkward situations. He very rarely tries to hang onto the ball and force something that's not there, which makes him extremely trustworthy, regardless of where he is on the floor.

2027 4 ⭐️ Gene Roebuck should be a major stock riser this AAU season 👀@gene24roebuck pic.twitter.com/owTkmWfM5c — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 26, 2025

Roebuck is consistently able to hit pull-up jumpers from just about anywhere, and he's fearless when driving to the basket. In fact, his ability to juke around and create efficient shot opportunities around the paint is one of his most underrated qualities right now.

He's one of the rare guard/forward prospects that seemingly embraces playing against bigger players, which is probably why a lot of analysts believe that he'll be a full-time wing at the next level.

On defense, he consistently defends multiple positions, and he has great core strength when it comes to standing his ground against bigger ball-handlers. He moves very well and has excellent short-area quickness, which allows him to effectively defend the perimeter and sift through traffic inside the three-point line.

It's easy to see why he's such a highly rated player, and also why Cal HC Mark Madsen doesn't want to lose him. Roebuck would be one of the highest-ranked commits in California history if they were to land him, but Ryan Odom won't back down from a good old-fashioned recruiting war.

The blue-chip forward is still "trending" to Cal as of right now, but Virginia is slowly gaining momentum, and Rivals.com has even adjusted its predictions to include UVA in his top two schools.