WATCH: Virginia OC Des Kitchings - Richmond Postgame Comments
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spoke with the media following UVA's 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday.
Hear what Kitchings had to say following the game in the video below:
Read a brief summary of the game here: Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener
