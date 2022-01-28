Virginia Athletics Announces NIL Partnership with Altius Sports

The University of Virginia Athletics department announced a NIL partnership with Altius Sports Partners on Friday.

"University of Virginia Athletics has chosen Altius Sports Partners as its partner to provide strategic guidance in enhancing the school's name, image and likeness program, including evaluating and developing departmental initiatives, educating stakeholders and advising on emerging opportunities in the collegiate sports landscape," UVA stated in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Altius consults with athletic departments, coaching staffs, and student athletes as well as commercial brands to provide support and resources to help them "thrive in this new age of college athletics."

"Our partnership with Altius expands and enhances resources for students which will create more opportunities for them to maximize their NIL,” said Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams. “In this ever-changing environment, our goal is to establish a substantive NIL program grounded in best practices and adds long lasting value to the lives of our students.”

The partnership will apparently include educational workshops for UVA student athletes in every sport on many issues related to name, image, and likeness including, "marketing, branding, financial literacy and evaluating opportunities."

“Given its history of broad-based success and national leadership, it comes as no surprise that Virginia Athletics is taking a proactive and innovative approach to addressing this evolving era of college athletics,” said Andrew Donovan, VP, Collegiate Partnerships, Altius. “Through execution of a collaborative partnership that combines ASP’s industry-leading expertise with UVA’s renowned campus resources, Cavalier student-athletes will be equipped to thrive in the NIL era during their time in Charlottesville and beyond.”

The partnership will also include collaborative efforts with "UVA's campus partners, such as the Darden School of Business, McIntire School of Commerce, the School of Law, and other university departments."

Virginia joins a growing list of Power Five schools to partner with Altius, including Texas, LSU, USC, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia.

