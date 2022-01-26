Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Tracking all of the commits in the UVA football recruiting class of 2022, including high school seniors as well as transfers

Tony Elliott and company knew that they had their work cut out for them in reconstructing the Virginia football roster in the first few weeks of Elliott's tenure as head coach. With many key pieces leaving the team this offseason through graduation, the NFL Draft, or the transfer portal, the Cavaliers needed to secure some late commitments from the class of 2022 as well as transfers from other schools. Elliott and his coaching staff have put in a lot of work on those fronts already, especially towards reinforcing UVA's depleted offensive line. Let's take a look at the talent the Hoos have brought in so far in 2022.

Commits

Recruited by Tony Elliott and the new Virginia football coaching staff

Houston Curry

Position: offensive tackle

Rating: three-star (Rivals)

Size: 6'7", 265 pounds

High School: Hillcrest (Simpsonville, South Carolina)

Committed: January 21st

Terrell Jones

Position: defensive lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5", 260 pounds

High School: Hoover (Hoover, Alabama)

Committed: January 24th

Terrell Jones Photo courtesy of Dennis Victory/preps@al.com

McKale Boley

Position: offensive tackle

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5", 285 pounds

High School: Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)

Committed: January 24th

McKale Boley

Noah DeMeritt

Position: offensive lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'6", 340 pounds

High School: Camden County (Kingsland, Georgia)

Committed: January 24th

Dawson Alters

Position: center

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'2", 260 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Committed: January 25th

Early signees from Bronco Mendenhall's 2022 recruiting class

Dakota Twitty

Position: wide receiver

Rating: four-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5", 213 pounds

High School: Thomas Jefferson Classical (Columbus, North Carolina)

Karson Gay

Position: tight end

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'3", 226 pounds

High School: Boyd-Buchanan School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Trey McDonald

Position: linebacker

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'4", 212 pounds

High School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Xavier Brown

Position: running back

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 5'11", 175 pounds

High School: Lexington Christian (Lexington, Kentucky)

Xavier Brown Photo courtesy of Mark Mahan/Lexington Herald Leader

Sean Wilson

Position: wide receiver

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5", 214 pounds

High School: Canarsie (Brooklyn, New York)

Will Bettridge

Position: kicker

Rating: five-star (Kohl's Kicking)

Size: 5'10", 156 pounds

High School: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)

Stevie Bracey

Position: linebacker

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'0", 219 pounds

High School: Lovett School (Atlanta, Georgia)

Davis Lane Jr.

Position: quarterback

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'1", 184 pounds

High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Virginia)

Davis Lane Jr.

Delaney Crawford

Position: athlete/quarterback

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'3", 180 pounds

High School: Corona Senior (Corona, California)

Transfers

Devin Chandler

Position: wide receiver

Class: junior

Size: 6'1", 185 pounds

Previous School: Wisconsin

Committed: December 2nd

Devin Chandler Photo courtesy of Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jack Camper

Position: defensive end

Class: graduate student

Size: 6'5", 250 pounds

Previous School: Michigan State

Committed: January 15th

Jack Camper Photo courtesy of Michigan State Athletics

Mac Hollensteiner

Position: offensive lineman

Class: graduate student

Size: 6'6", 310 pounds

Previous School: Georgetown

Committed: January 23rd

Mac Hollensteiner Photo courtesy of Georgetown Athletics

Offers (transfers and class of 2022)

Steven Stilianos

Position: tight end

Class: graduate student

Size: 6'5", 250 pounds

Previous School: Lafayette

Andres Fox

Position: linebacker

Class: graduate student

Size: 6'4", 245 pounds

Previous School: Stanford

Andres Fox Photo courtesy of Stanford Athletics

John Paul Flores

Position: offensive lineman

Class: graduate student

Size: 6'5", 295 pounds

Previous School: Dartmouth

Tapuvae Amaama

Position: offensive lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'4", 340 pounds

High School: Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

Jayson Jenkins

Position: defensive lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'6", 250 pounds

High School: Notre Dame (Trenton, New Jersey)

Connor Lingren

Position: defensive lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5", 308 pounds

High School: College Station (College Station, Texas)

Carlo Thompson

Position: defensive back

Rating: three-star (Rivals)

Size: 6'0", 180 pounds

High School: Varina (Richmond, Virginia)

