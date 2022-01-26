Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker
Tony Elliott and company knew that they had their work cut out for them in reconstructing the Virginia football roster in the first few weeks of Elliott's tenure as head coach. With many key pieces leaving the team this offseason through graduation, the NFL Draft, or the transfer portal, the Cavaliers needed to secure some late commitments from the class of 2022 as well as transfers from other schools. Elliott and his coaching staff have put in a lot of work on those fronts already, especially towards reinforcing UVA's depleted offensive line. Let's take a look at the talent the Hoos have brought in so far in 2022.
Commits
Recruited by Tony Elliott and the new Virginia football coaching staff
Houston Curry
Position: offensive tackle
Rating: three-star (Rivals)
Size: 6'7", 265 pounds
High School: Hillcrest (Simpsonville, South Carolina)
Committed: January 21st
Terrell Jones
Position: defensive lineman
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'5", 260 pounds
High School: Hoover (Hoover, Alabama)
Committed: January 24th
McKale Boley
Position: offensive tackle
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'5", 285 pounds
High School: Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)
Committed: January 24th
Noah DeMeritt
Position: offensive lineman
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'6", 340 pounds
High School: Camden County (Kingsland, Georgia)
Committed: January 24th
Dawson Alters
Position: center
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'2", 260 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Committed: January 25th
Early signees from Bronco Mendenhall's 2022 recruiting class
Dakota Twitty
Position: wide receiver
Rating: four-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'5", 213 pounds
High School: Thomas Jefferson Classical (Columbus, North Carolina)
Karson Gay
Position: tight end
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'3", 226 pounds
High School: Boyd-Buchanan School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Trey McDonald
Position: linebacker
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'4", 212 pounds
High School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Xavier Brown
Position: running back
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 5'11", 175 pounds
High School: Lexington Christian (Lexington, Kentucky)
Sean Wilson
Position: wide receiver
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'5", 214 pounds
High School: Canarsie (Brooklyn, New York)
Will Bettridge
Position: kicker
Rating: five-star (Kohl's Kicking)
Size: 5'10", 156 pounds
High School: Gulliver Prep (Miami, Florida)
Stevie Bracey
Position: linebacker
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'0", 219 pounds
High School: Lovett School (Atlanta, Georgia)
Davis Lane Jr.
Position: quarterback
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'1", 184 pounds
High School: Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Virginia)
Delaney Crawford
Position: athlete/quarterback
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'3", 180 pounds
High School: Corona Senior (Corona, California)
Transfers
Devin Chandler
Position: wide receiver
Class: junior
Size: 6'1", 185 pounds
Previous School: Wisconsin
Committed: December 2nd
Jack Camper
Position: defensive end
Class: graduate student
Size: 6'5", 250 pounds
Previous School: Michigan State
Committed: January 15th
Mac Hollensteiner
Position: offensive lineman
Class: graduate student
Size: 6'6", 310 pounds
Previous School: Georgetown
Committed: January 23rd
Offers (transfers and class of 2022)
Steven Stilianos
Position: tight end
Class: graduate student
Size: 6'5", 250 pounds
Previous School: Lafayette
Andres Fox
Position: linebacker
Class: graduate student
Size: 6'4", 245 pounds
Previous School: Stanford
John Paul Flores
Position: offensive lineman
Class: graduate student
Size: 6'5", 295 pounds
Previous School: Dartmouth
Tapuvae Amaama
Position: offensive lineman
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'4", 340 pounds
High School: Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Jayson Jenkins
Position: defensive lineman
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'6", 250 pounds
High School: Notre Dame (Trenton, New Jersey)
Connor Lingren
Position: defensive lineman
Rating: three-star (247Sports)
Size: 6'5", 308 pounds
High School: College Station (College Station, Texas)
Carlo Thompson
Position: defensive back
Rating: three-star (Rivals)
Size: 6'0", 180 pounds
High School: Varina (Richmond, Virginia)
