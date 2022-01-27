Dartmouth OL John Paul Flores Transfers to Virginia

Flores is the seventh addition to Virginia's offensive line room this week

In under one week, Garett Tujague has nearly doubled the offensive line personnel on the Virginia football roster.

On Thursday evening, Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores announced he would be committing to the UVA football program as a grad transfer.

Flores, a 6'5", 300-pound offensive lineman from Arlington, Texas, was a two-year starter at left tackle at Dartmouth and was named to the All-Ivy League Second Team after a 2021 season that saw the Big Green win its second-straight Ivy League Championship.

Flores chose Virginia over offers from SMU, East Carolina, JMU, UConn, Miami (Ohio) and several other schools.

He is the latest in a seemingly endless conveyor belt of offensive linemen to commit to Virginia this week. Five offensive linemen from the class of 2022 - Houston Curry, McKale Boley, Noah DeMeritt, Dawson Alters, and Tapuvae Amaama - and now two grad transfer offensive linemen - Georgetown's Mac Hollensteiner and now John Paul Flores - have committed to UVA in the last six days. Flores is also the third grad transfer to commit to Virginia in the last few weeks, joining Hollensteiner and Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper.

Flores is immediately eligible and has two years of eligibility remaining.

You can track all of the commits in the UVA football recruiting class of 2022, including high school seniors as well as transfers, here: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Read more from Cavaliers Now

