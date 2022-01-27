UVA Women's Basketball Adds UConn Transfer Mir McLean

The women's basketball teams of Virginia and Virginia Tech last met just nine days ago in Blacksburg, a 17-point victory for the Hokies. On Thursday night in Charlottesville, the archrivals will meet again. But this time, the Cavalier roster will look a little different.

Less than an hour before tipoff on Thursday, Virginia announced the addition of Mir McLean, a transfer from the UConn women's basketball program. McLean received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately and she will be available to play against Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

“We are so excited about the addition of Mir McLean," UVA women's basketball head coach Tina Thompson said. “Mir brings high energy and excitement to our group. She is tenuous and hardworking. She is the kind of player that other top-tier players want to play with. We are very much looking forward to her impact.”

The Baltimore, Maryland native was a McDonald's All-American and the No. 25 ranked recruit in the class of 2020 as well as the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020. She appeared in three games her freshman season at UConn in 2021 as the Huskies made their 21st trip to the Final Four.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Dartmouth OL John Paul Flores Transfers to Virginia

A Comeback Story for the Ages: Danielle Collins Advances to Australian Open Final

Virginia Receives Commitment from Three-Star OL Tapuvae Amaama

Ranking Virginia's Last Ten Games from Most Winnable to Least Winnable

Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Gretchen Walsh and Noah Nichols Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Virginia's Iñaki Montes Named ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week

Three-Star Center Dawson Alters Commits to Virginia