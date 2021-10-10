No. 12 UVA Field Hockey Falls in Overtime 1-0 to No. 14 Boston College

The No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team played in its third straight overtime match and for the second match in a row, UVA lost in overtime, as the Cavaliers were defeated by No. 14 Boston College 1-0 on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Boston College came out aggressively in the first quarter, putting five shots on goal. UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy saved all five shots, making five of her six saves in the match in the first quarter.

Neither team could generate many offensive opportunities in the second quarter and the match remained scoreless at the half.

In the third quarter, it was Virginia’s turn to play the aggressor, taking six shots, with three of them going on goal. Boston College goalie Jonna Kennedy made three of her six saves in the third quarter to keep the Hoos off the board.

UVA outshot BC 12-7 in the match, but shots on goal were 7-5 in favor of Boston College.

Annie McDonough played every minute of the match and had two shots on goal for the Cavaliers.

Neither BC nor UVA could manage to break through in regulation, and for the third game in a row, Virginia’s match went into overtime.

Last Friday, Virginia prevailed over Duke in double overtime on a goal by Amber Ezechiels. Then, on Thursday, UVA went into overtime again against Maryland and the Terrapins prevailed 2-1.

A little over three minutes into overtime, Boston College brought the match to an end on a goal by Elizabeth Warner, who received the pass across the goal line from Sarah Johnson and put it in the back of the cage for the game-winning goal.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Up next, UVA heads to Norfolk for a rematch with No. 17 Old Dominion, who defeated the Cavaliers 2-1 when the two teams met in Charlottesville on September 26th.

