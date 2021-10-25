UVA Men’s Golf Rallies to Place Sixth at Georgia Collegiate

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s golf team played a brilliant stretch of four holes to end the final round to place sixth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate this weekend.

As a team, the Hoos shot -10 over the final four holes of the three-round tournament. Virginia finished tied for sixth with Georgia Tech with an eight-under-par 292 as a team. UVA placed sixth out of 15 competing schools.

Sophomore George Duangmanee and junior Pietro Bovari finished tied for ninth on the overall individual leaderboard at -7.

Duangmanee shot a three-under 69 in round two and a five-under 67 in the final round, including a -4 stretch of two birdies and an eagle on the last four holes of the final round to move into the top 10,

Bovari shot under-par in all three rounds, including -3 in both rounds two and three.

Sophomore Chris Fosdick was also below par for the tournament at -1 and finished tied for 29th on the individual leaderboard.

Virginia will play in its final event of the fall season at the Daniel Island Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina on October 31st and November 1st.

