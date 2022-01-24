Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll

The defending national champs received all but one of the first-place votes

The Virginia men's lacrosse team is the near-unanimous No. 1 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason media poll, which was released on Monday.

The defending national champions received 19 of the 20 possible first-place votes, with the one dissenting vote going to No. 2 Maryland.

UVA returns the bulk of its core national championship team, led by Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans Connor Shellenberger (first team), Matt Moore (second team), Petey LaSalla (second team), Grayson Sallade (third team), and Cade Saustad (honorable mention).

Virginia traveled to Happy Valley on Sunday for its first scrimmage of the preseason against Penn State. The scrimmage was closed-doors at Holuba Hall, an indoor facility at Penn State, but there were still some great photographs captured of the scrimmage, courtesy of Rich Barnes (website, Instagram, Twitter).

Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse scrimmage vs. Penn State Nittany Lions 9 Gallery 9 Images

Virginia opens its 2022 season on Saturday, February 5th at 1pm against Air Force at Klockner Stadium.

