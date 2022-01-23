No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Takes Down No. 5 NC State

For the second day in a row, the No. 1 Virginia women's swimming & diving team took down a ranked opponent.

After defeating No. 24 North Carolina 168-126 on Friday, the top-ranked Cavaliers edged No. 5 NC State by a final score of 173-122 on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

UVA's 200-yard medley relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass broke their own pool record with a time of 1:33.74, which was also the fastest 200-yard medley relay time in the country this season. Gretchen Walsh swam the 50-yard backstroke leg of the medley relay in 23.04 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded by an American swimmer.

Continuing her fantastic day, Gretchen Walsh also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle.

Emma Weyant took first place in the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle. Maddie Donohoe finished right behind Weyant in second place in both events.

Kate Douglass set a pool record in the 100-yard butterfly (51.30) and also won the 50-yard freestyle.

Alex Walsh won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:56.35, setting a new pool record, and then won the 200-yard butterfly as well.

Ella Nelson finished first in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Lizzy Kaye won the 1-meter board event with a score of 279.90 and Maddy Grosz won the 3-meter board with a score of 308.93.

The UVA women's swimming & diving team improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory.

The Virginia men's swimming & diving team fell to No. 3 NC State 191-104 on Saturday.

Noah Nichols, who won both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events against North Carolina on Friday, did so again against NC State on Saturday. Casey Storch finished in second place behind Nichols in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Storch also won the 200-yard individual medley with Sean Conway right behind him in second place.

UVA's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Justin Grender, and August Lamb set the pool record with a first-place finish of 1:17.83.

Brownstead and King also finished second and third, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle. King finished third in the 100-yard freestyle as well.

The UVA men's swimming & diving team fell to 2-4 on the season with the loss.

Up next, Virginia hosts the Cavalier Invite from February 4th through February 6th in what will be the team's final action before the ACC Championship begins on February 15th.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

Incredible Comeback Propels Danielle Collins Past Clara Tauson and into the Fourth Round of the Australian Open

Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry

Virginia Football Spring Game Scheduled for April 23rd

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments